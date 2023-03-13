Indian sports news wrap, March 13

GOLF

Chikka finishes sixth as Ormsby wins in Thailand

India’s S Chikkarangappa, one of the four leaders after three rounds, opened his final round with a double bogey at the International Series Thailand and never recovered from there.

Chikka shot 2-under 70 and finished in tie for sixth at 17-under, as Wade Ormsby overcame Chonlatit Chuenboonngam on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off to win the title at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

Australia’s Ormsby triumphed after holing a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th while Chonlatit missed his birdie attempt from eight feet.

The 42-year-old Ormsby had trailed Chonlatit, the clubhouse leader on 20 under, by one shot with three to play but made a birdie on 16 and had a chance to win on the last when he splashed out to 12 feet from a greenside bunker but missed his birdie attempt to set up extra time.

The other Indians were Karandeep Kochhar (70) in tied 22nd, Honey Baisoya (69) in tied 34th, Veer Ahlawat (69) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) at tied 48th and Jyoti Randhawa (73) finished tied 72nd.

Ormsby from Australia closed with a seven-under-par 65 while little-known Chonlatit, a graduate from the Asian Development Tour (ADT) last year and playing the tournament of his life, shot a 64.

It’s the fourth Asian Tour victory of Ormsby’s career and the first since his win in the Hong Kong Open in 2020.

The USD 2 million event was wide open on the final day with dozens of players in with a chance before Ormsby and Chonlatit edged ahead.

- PTI

Gandas finishes 65th in Kenya, heads to South Africa next week

India’s Manu Gandas failed to push forward in the final round of the Magical Kenya Open as he shot a modest 1-over 72 and finished way down in 65th place in Nairobi on Monday.

Gandas, who came into the DP World Tour on the strength of his winning the PGTI Order of Merit in 2022, had three birdies against four bogeys and finished at 1-under 283 for four rounds.

Gandas, 26, who missed the first two cuts this season, has however made the cut in last three events and is now headed to South Africa along with Shubhankar Sharma, who missed the cut this week.

Jorge Campillo claimed his third DP World Tour title by two strokes. The Spaniard was seeking his first victory since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, almost three years ago to the day. He showed no sign of nerves as he carded four birdies on the front nine at Muthaiga Golf Club.

In spite of a bogey on the par three 11th, cancelling out his fifth birdie of the day on the tenth hole, the 36-year-old held a three-stroke lead on the 18th tee.

Campillo finished with a par to sign for a five under par round of 66 and an 18 under par total, two strokes clear of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, who recorded his best finish of the season as he finished runner-up on 16 under par.

Spain’s Santiago Tarrio and Ryo Hisatsune shared third on 15 under.

- PTI