Indian sports news wrap, March 14

GOLF

Sneha hoping to extend winning run as Amandeep, Vani and Tvesa also tee up

Sneha Singh, winner in two of her last three starts, will be back this week for yet another attempt at her third title of the season in the sixth leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2023 at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

While Sneha did achieve multiple wins as an amateur, after turning professional she came close several times before finally winning the third leg and again the fifth leg last week. She is now getting into the stride to do that repeatedly.

This week Sneha will have to contend with India’s top stars who are all here playing after coming back from their international engagements.

Amandeep Drall, runner-up at the 2022 Indian Open, Vani Kapoor, who had a good Top-15 finish at the South African Open last week, and Tvesa Malik, a LET regular are all among those in the draw.

The field also has Gaurika Bishnoi, who was runner-up last week in the fifth leg, Seher Atwal, who has one win this year, and Hitaashee Bakshi, a multiple winner in the past who is coming back from an injury.

Other experienced hands include Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma and Gursimar Badwal, who makes a return after a long gap due to injury.

Two amateurs to watch out for will be the talented Nishna Patel, who last week made the cut and finished tied 35th at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore and Lavanya Jadon, who made her international debut at the same event.

Anvvi Dahhiya, Rishika Muralidhar, Keerthana Rajeev and Nandita Kumar are the other amateurs playing this week.

There are 38 players including six amateurs in the Rs 12 lakh event.

Sneha leads the Order of Merit and has two wins from the five events, with Seher Atwal second and Jasmine Shekar third.

-PTI

DGC Open: Home stars Kapur, Bhullar lead Indian charge, defending champion Thippong too returns

Home stars Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar will spearhead Indian challenge in the second edition of DGC Open golf tournament beginning on Thursday.

The field of 138 players, from around 35 countries and including almost 50 Indians, has numerous players, who have won on the Asian Tour. Defending champion Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong will be one of the star attractions in the tournament which has greater incentive this year as the prize purse has gone up from USD 500,000 to USD 750,000, a 50 per cent enhancement.

While the Thai duo of Nitithorn and Sadom Kaewkanjana, will head the foreign challenge, Kapur, a product of the Delhi Golf Club, Bhullar and Rashid Khan, will head the Indian challenge, that include some talented young stars.

Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu, Honey Baisoya, S Chikkarangappa, Aman Raj and other have produced some good results and they along with experienced stars like SSP Chawrasia and Jyoti Randhawa, who have won at this course, will look to put up a challenge this week.

Kapur said, “The DGC is home in more ways than one for me. My parents used to leave me here and I used to spend a lot of time playing here and having fun with friends.

“There’s a comfort factor in playing here over the years and while I’m now a ‘senior’ on the circuit, there is so much to learn from playing alongside the younger players as we have to constantly find ways to keep up with them.” Nitithorn, recalling his win last year said, “I’m very excited to be back at Delhi Golf Club. Last year the key was just to hit the ball in the fairway because the course is quite narrow. So for me, it’s like a two iron into the fairway, and then you get like a wedge or short iron to the green. So just hit it in the fairway.

“I can remember the last hole. I can remember almost every shot, but the highlight was the second shot on the first play-off hole, I hit a three wood onto the green. That was the best shot of my life,” he added.

One player who will hope to carry his momentum this week is Chikkarangappa, who was tied sixth in Thailand last week.

“I’ve had a decent start to the year including a top-10 at Black Mountain last week so my game is in a good space,” Chikka said.

“I’ve been spending time with my putter to try and keep the shoulders stable as most of our important putts are made from inside eight and 10 feet.”

-PTI