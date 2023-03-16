Indian sports news wrap, March 16

TENNIS

Vihaan advances to ITF juniors semifinals

Vihaan Reddy blanked Keshav Goel to set up a semifinal against Kashit Nagrale in the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Thursday.

The other semifinal will be between Fateh Singh and Samarth Sahita.

In the girls section, the four semifinal spots were swept by the Kazakhs, Aruzhan Nuranbay, Albina Kakenova, Anastasiya Krymkova and the champion of the last tournament Ariana Gogulina.

The results (quarterfinals): Boys: Fateh Singh bt Parv Patel 6-3, 7-5; Samarth Sahita bt Mayank Sharma 6-2, 6-1; Vihaan Reddy bt Keshav Goel 6-0, 6-0; Kashit Nagrale bt Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar 6-3, 6-4. Girls: Aruzhan Nuranbay (Kaz) bt Angel Patel 6-0, 6-0; Albina Kakenova (Kaz) bt Satima Toregen (Kaz) 7-5, 7-5; Ariana Gogulina (Kaz) bt Aanya Choubey (USA) 6-1, 6-4; Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) bt NainikaReddy 6-3,7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan