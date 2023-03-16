More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, March 16

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 16.

Team Sportstar
16 March, 2023 19:31 IST
16 March, 2023 19:31 IST
Representative image: The other semifinal in the ITF junior tennis tournament will be between Fateh Singh and Samarth Sahita.

Representative image: The other semifinal in the ITF junior tennis tournament will be between Fateh Singh and Samarth Sahita. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 16.

TENNIS

Vihaan advances to ITF juniors semifinals

Vihaan Reddy blanked Keshav Goel to set up a semifinal against Kashit Nagrale in the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Thursday.

The other semifinal will be between Fateh Singh and Samarth Sahita.

In the girls section, the four semifinal spots were swept by the Kazakhs, Aruzhan Nuranbay, Albina Kakenova, Anastasiya Krymkova and the champion of the last tournament Ariana Gogulina.

The results (quarterfinals):
Boys: Fateh Singh bt Parv Patel 6-3, 7-5; Samarth Sahita bt Mayank Sharma 6-2, 6-1; Vihaan Reddy bt Keshav Goel 6-0, 6-0; Kashit Nagrale bt Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar 6-3, 6-4.
Girls: Aruzhan Nuranbay (Kaz) bt Angel Patel 6-0, 6-0; Albina Kakenova (Kaz) bt Satima Toregen (Kaz) 7-5, 7-5; Ariana Gogulina (Kaz) bt Aanya Choubey (USA) 6-1, 6-4; Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) bt NainikaReddy 6-3,7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us