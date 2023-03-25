Indian sports news wrap, March 25

TENNIS

Mukund Sasikumar loses in semifinals of ITF men’s tennis tournament in Lucknow

Evgeny Donskoy stepped it up at the crunch to beat Mukund Sasikumar 7-6(4), 7-5 in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ekaana Sports Complex on Saturday.

The champion of the last tournament in Delhi and a former top-65 player, Donskoy served 12 aces and converted four of 12 breakpoints to subdue Mukund.

On his part, Mukund did well to convert three of 12 breakpoints and had a chance to stretch the contest into the third set.

However, at 2-4 in the first set tie-break, Donskoy reeled off five points in a row. In the second set, serving at 5-5 and down 0-40, Donskoy dropped only one of the next 10 points to close the contest.

In the final, Donskoy will play Eric Vanshelboim who put out top seed Nam Hoang Ly in three sets.

In the doubles final, Blake Ellis and Shuichi Sekiguchi beat Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 10-8 in the super tie-break. It was the second final in a row for the Indian pair.

Results

Singles (semifinals): Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Evgeny Donskoy bt Mukund Sasikumar 7-6(4), 7-5.

Doubles (final): Blake Ellis (Aus) & Shuichi Sekiguchi (Jpn) bt Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-8].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

India finishes fifth in Asia-Oceania Junior Worlds

India beat Hong Kong 2-0 and placed fifth in the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 girls tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Japan beat Korea 2-0 in the final, and top seed Australia beat Kazakhstan 2-0 in the match for third place. The top three teams qualified for the World Group competition to be played later in Europe.

India had lost the quarterfinals to Kazakhstan and thus had lost the race for qualification.

Results (fifth place): India bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Harithashree Venkatesh bt Hu Tung Sze 6-3, 6-3; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Yui Hei Hebe Leung 5-7, 6-2, [10-4]).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Result, AITA Nationals - Jalandhar

Kanishk Kathuria beat Jeffrey Kushwin 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the boys final of the AITA National series under-16 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy.

In the girls final, Sejal Bhutada beat Aakruti Sonkusare for the loss of four games. Sejal and Aakruti won the doubles title.

RESULTS

Under-16 boys: Kanishk Kathuria bt Jeffrey Kushwin 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Ranvir Singh & Dhananjay Tibrewal bt Aditya Acharya & Kaartikey Agassi 7-5, 7-5.

Under-16 girls: Sejal Bhutada bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Sejal Bhutada & Aakruti Sonkusare bt Yashika Shokeen & Divya Ungrish 6-3, 7-6(7).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Vihaan Reddy wins ITF junior tennis tournament

Vihaan Reddy made it a hat-trick of titles as he beat Kandhavel Mahalingam 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 in the boys final of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Bhilai Steel Sports Complex on Saturday.

The 13-year-old Vihaan had won the last two tournaments in Gurugram and Dehra Dun. These are the first three tournaments in the ITF circuit for him. He will be competing in the next tournament in Madurai.

Prisha Shinde won the girls title, beating the top seed Aishwarya Jadhav 6-2, 6-2.

The results (finals): Boys: Vihaan Reddy bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3. Girls: Prisha Shinde bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-2, 6-2.