Indian sports news wrap, March 27

TENNIS

Six Indians qualify for main draw of ITF Mysuru Open 2023

Six Indian players qualified for the main draw of the ITF Mysuru Open 2023 after producing power-packed performances in the qualifying rounds at the Mysuru Tennis Club here on Monday.

The top seed of the qualifiers Siddharth Vishwakarma put up a dominating display to secure a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Deepak Anantharamu. Similar to Vishwakarma, Vishnu Vardhan also had an easy day at the office as he prevailed in two sets against Yash Chaurasia by a 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, Faisal Qamar and Fardeen Quamar had to grind hard to secure their berths in the main draw. While Faisal beat Lakshit Sood by 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1), Fardeen ousted Pruchya Isaro of Thailand with a 3-6, 7-6 (3) [10-5] tie-breaker win.

Ishaque Eqbal and Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan were the other two Indians that advanced to the main draw after their respective opponents retired from the match due to injuries.

The USD 25,000 event is being hosted by the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

On Tuesday, eight Indians including Suraj Prabodh, Rishi Reddy, Madhwin Kamath, Sidharth Rawat, Karan Singh and Sandesh Kurale along with the qualifying winners Eqbal and Faisal will kick off the country’s campaign in the singles main draw of the tournament.

Alongside Indians, Dali Blanch of the USA and Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan will also be in action. Meanwhile, Evgeny Donskoy withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, Woobin Shin of South Korea and Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong of Malaysia also secured their places in the main draw after defeating Bharat Nishok Kumaran (6-2, 6-3) and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam (6-4, 4-6 [10-7]) respectively.

The ongoing tournament marks the return of ITF tennis to Mysuru after 8 years and will take place at the Mysuru Tennis Club till April 2.

-Team Sportstar

FENCING

Services bag gold in men’s foil team; Bhupen emerges epee champion

The Services team emerged winners in the men’s foil team category defeating Manipur in the final of the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Monday.

Services also dominated the men’s individual epee category as two of their players, Bhupen Singh Lisham and Sunil Kumar, clinched gold and silver respectively.

In a one-sided affair, the Services foil team, comprising Arjun, Bibish Kathiresan, Ismile Mohammed Khan and Bicky Thokchom, defeated Manipur 45-32.

The Manipur team had Abhinash Kangabam, Rajiv Khoisanam, Tuphan Nandeibam and Hemansh Sanasam in their ranks.

Services had defeated Maharashtra 45-29 in the semi-final, while Manipur prevailed over Chhattisgarh 45-39 in the other last-four clash.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were both awarded bronze medals.

In the senior men’s epee category, 22-year-old Bhupen bagged gold defeating Sunil Kumar 15-11.

Bhupen had stormed into the final after outplaying RS Sherjin of Chhattisgarh in the first semi-final 15-10, while Sunil got the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Shakar Pandey 15-10.

-PTI

CHESS

Bibisara leads after beating Vaishali

R. Vaishali suffered a 44-move loss to Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva in the only decisive contest of the second round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess on Monday.

The three other boards ending the honours even and two players getting byes, Bibisara (1.5 points) enjoyed a half-point lead.

The results (Indians unless stated) Second round: Polina Shuvalova (1) drew with K. Humpy (1); D. Harika (1) drew with Zhu Jiner (Chn, 1); R. Vaishali (0) lost to Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 1.5); Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE, 1) drew with Nana Dzagnidze (Geo, 1); Nino Batsiashvili (Kaz, 0.5) and Kateryna Lagno (FIDE, 0.5), bye.

RAKESH RAO

FOOTBALL

Second Div. I-League: Golden Threads holds Bengaluru United

Substitute E.S. Sajeesh’s 83rd-minute goal helped Golden Threads force Bengaluru United to a 1-1 draw in a Group ‘C’ match of the Second Division I-League football at the Panampilly Nagar ground on Monday.

Striker Irfan Yadwad had given Bengaluru United the lead late in the first half.

Golden Threads’ defender P.K. Faseen (right, No. 6) attempts to stop FC Bengaluru United’s forward Vinil Poojary (No. 9) in the Second Division I-League match in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The draw at home helped the Kochi-based Golden Threads retain its top spot in the group with eight points from two wins and two draws, while Bengaluru United is in the third rung with three points.

The result: Golden Threads 1 (E.S. Sajeesh 83) drew with FC Bengaluru United 1 (Irfan Yadwad 45+1).

-Stan Rayan