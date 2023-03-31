Indian sports news wrap, March 31

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 31.

SHOOTING

Indian team for Baku World Cup

Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan have gained entry in both the air pistol and sports pistol events in the Indian team for the World Cup to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 8 to 15.

In the team announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday, Divya TS is the other shooter in the women’s air pistol squad, while, it is Manu Bhaker in sports pistol.

The NRAI slightly shuffled the team after gauging the performances in the recent World Cup in Bhopal.

Unlike in the past, the World Cups do not offer any Olympic quota

places this year, and it would be the World Championships and Continental Championships that would help the shooters gain entry for the Paris Olympics.

The team: Men: Rifle: Rudnrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Shahu Tushar Mane; Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale. Pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Shiva Narwal; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Ankur Goel. Women: Rifle: Ramita Jindal, Tilottama Sen, Nancy; Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Anjum Moudgil. Pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan; Manu Bhaker.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

MORE SPORTS

SAI forms internal committee to inquire into alleged incident at Bangalore Girls Hostel

Sports Authority of India in a statement told that a diploma trainee was allegedly filmed by another student at the common girls’ washroom of the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli, Bengaluru on March 28.

Having brought to the notice of officials at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru, an internal committee has been formed to inquire further into the matter that has taken place at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli.

The Committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest. SAI has also facilitated the alleged victim in helping her lodge a police complaint. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the matter was reported to the police and on March 29, the FIR was lodged.

Further, SAI officials have also brought out a suspension letter against the alleged miscreant and asked her to vacate the hostel. She has been allowed to vacate the hostel on March 30th after clearance from police.

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Ankita Raina in semifinals

Ankita Raina fought for three hours and eight minutes to beat Gao Xinyu of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

It was the third victory in four meetings for the 30-year-old Ankita over the Chinese. Ankita converted five of 11 breakpoints, as against four of 10 by the Chinese.

Ankita bounced back from being down 3-6, 1-3, by winning five games in a row and forcing the third set. She did lead 3-1 and 5-3 in the decider, but the Chinese managed to stretch the contest further before Ankita served it out in the 12th game.

In the semifinals, Ankita will play another Chinese, qualifier Guo Hanyu.

The results $25,000 ITF women, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Gao Xinyu (Chn) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Guo Hanyu (Chn) & Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) 6-3, 6-4.

Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Prajwal Dev upsets 4th seed Mukund Sasikumar to enter singles semifinals

S D Prajwal Dev of India showed immense tenacity in carving out a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over compatriot Mukund Sasikumar to waltz into the singles semifinals of the ITF Mysuru Open here on Friday.

Mysuru-based Prajwal, a world No 1027, came as the underdog against fourth-seeded and 401-ranked Mukund but dished out a performance that masked the difference in ranking.

The USD 25,000 event is being hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

Cutting back to the match, once Mukund won the first set 6-1, a canter for him seemed the most possible outcome. But Prajwal showed massive dollops of fighting spirit despite being down by a break in the second set to win it 7-5 eventually.

Both the players battled neck to neck in the decider as it stretched to the tie-break. Prajwal played the crucial points a lot better in the tie-break to come out as the winner after a battle that lasted precisely 3 hours.

In the semis, Prajwal will face George Loffhagen. Earlier, unseeded Loffhagen of Britain continued his winning spree in the tournament, beating India’s Karan Singh 7-6 (4), 6-3.

In the doubles, top-seeded Indian pair of B Rithvik Choudary and Niki Poonacha strolled past fourth seeds and compatriots Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3 to enter the final.

Later, Mukund Sasikumar made up for his defeat in singles when he along with Vishnu Vardhan reached the doubles semifinals, defeating Indian duo Faisal Qamar and Fardeen Quamar 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7. The match was carried over from Thursday.

Results: (Singles, QF) S D Prajwal Dev (IND) beat (4) Mukund Sasikumar (IND) 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) (2) Oliver Crawford (USA) beat Florent Bax (FRA) 6-4, 6-0 George Loffhagen (GBR) beat Karan Singh (IND) 7-6 (4), 6-3 (8) Ellis Blake (AUS) beat (3) Orlov Vladyslav (UKR) 7-6 (4), 6-4 Results: Doubles (Quarterfinals, Carried over from Thursday) Mukund Sasikumar (IND) / Vishnu Vardhan (IND) beat Faisal Qamar (IND)/ Fardeen Quamar (IND) 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7 Results: Doubles (Semifinals) (1) B Rithvik Choudary / Niki Poonacha (IND) beat (4) Parikshit Somani / Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3.

-PTI

Asia Oceania world juniors: India beats Kyrgyzstan

The Indian boys beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in the match for minor placings in the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Friday.

In the match for 13th place, India will play Uzbekistan.

In the semifinals, Japan beat Korea 2-1, and Pakistan beat Hong Kong by the same margin. With the top four teams qualifying for the world group stage from the region, there was no worry for the four semifinalists.

The results: Play-off (13-16th place): India bt Kyrgyzstan 2-0 (Rudra Batham bt Ridvan Loianov 6-2, 6-1; Shivtej Shirfule bt Roman Kim 6-3, 6-1).

-Kamesh Srinivasan