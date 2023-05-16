More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, May 16

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on May 16.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 May, 2023 16:22 IST
Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. | Photo Credit: World Archery Federation via Getty Images

Archery

Archery World Cup Stage 2- V. Jyothi Surekha, Ojas Deotale shoot well in windy condts

Stage-1 gold medallist V. Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Deotale shot well in windy conditions to emerge as the best Indian archers in compound ranking rounds of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Jyothi Surekha scored 693 points to take the sixth place among women, whereas Deotale collected 696 to claim the 17 th position among men in individual rankings.

Aditi Swami (689, 12th) and Avneet Kaur (687, 16th) were the other Indian women in fray. Sakshi Chaudhary pulled out of the tour at the last minute due to illness.

Male archers Rishabh Yadav (694, 25th), Prathamesh Jawkar (690, 33rd) and Rajat Chauhan (688, 38th) finished behind Deotale.

The Indian women’s team totalled 2069 points to place third, while the men’s team gathered 2080 points to be fifth. The mixed was sixth with 1389.

-Y. B Sarangi

