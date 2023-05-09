Indian sports news wrap, May 9

CARROM

Dr. Akhilesh Memorial Deccan Premier Carrom League Season 2 to begin from August 23

Many internationals will take part in the second edition of the Dr. Akhilesh Memorial Deccan Premier Carrom League, presented by Vajra Sports Pvt Ltd, to be held at Navyabharathi Global School (Nizamabad, Telangana) from August 23 to 26, according to Dr. Neeraj Kumar Sampathy, chairman of the League.

Dr. Sampathy said that thanks to the initiative of Mr. K. Santhosh Kumar, chairman of the Navyabharathi Global School who is himself a player, the event would be much a bigger success as all the needed improvements on the organisational front have been put in place.

Players from the seven States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keral,a Maharashtra and Odisha besides some internationals would be in action.

In all eight teams will vie for top honours with each team comprising five (men and women) in the league to be played on league-cum-knock-out format of two singles and one doubles matches in team event while the singles will feature Swiss round-robin league followed by knock-outs.

Registrations begin on May 12 and close on May 27 and the players will be shortlisted and notified on May 30.

Directors of Carrom Live Platform Jay Suryadevara and Aditya Chavali, along with the key partner SPSMT, will be providing all-round support to ensure live streaming of the highest standard, Mr. Sampathy informed The Hindu.

Carrom Live Platform will, for the first time in India, have paperless scoring, scores entry through the mobiles, live scores and online statistics besides live streaming.

Besides the teams winning cash prizes for the top four finishes, the singles winner will get Rs. 60,000, second-placed Rs. 40,000, third-placed Rs. 20,000 and the fourth-placed Rs 10,000. And, the white slam fetches Rs. 3000 and the black slam Rs. 1500 each.

- V.V. Subrahmanyam