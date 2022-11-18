Indian Sports Wrap, November 18: Ramkumar exits Challenger event in Japan in quarterfinals

TENNIS

Ramkumar knocked out of Challenger event in Japan

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan went down in straight sets against local player Yosuke Watanuki in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger event in Kobe, Japan.

World No. 289 Ramkumar lost 5-7, 1-6 to seventh-seeded and World No. 196 Watanuki in an hour and nine minutes.

In the Challenger event in Champaign, USA, the third-seeded Indian duo of N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan defeated compatriot Anirudh Chandrasekar and his Australian partner Adam Walton 7-6 (8), 2-6, [10-4] to reach the semifinals.

Balaji and Nedunchezhiyan will next face top seeds Hans Hach Verdugo of Mexico and Robert Galloway of the US in the final-four clash.

- Team Sportstar