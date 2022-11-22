Indian sports news wrap, November 22

TENNIS

ITF men’s tournament

Former national champion Siddharth Vishwakar let the top seed Vladyslav Orlov off the hook in the first round of the USD 15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the BSP Tennis Complex in Bhilai on Tuesday.

Vishwakarma led 3-0 and 4-2 in the decider, before being beaten 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 by Orlov. He missed three game points to force the tie-break in the decider.

The results Singles (first round): Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) bt Shourya Manik 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & NIki Poonacha bt Caleb Strother (USA) & Atharvarai Balani 6-0, 6-0; Faisal Qamar & Parikshit Somani bt Shahbaaz Khan & Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-2, 6-2; Bekhan Atlangeriev & Ivan Denisov (Rus) bt Parth Aggarwal & Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 4-6, [10-4]; Ryuki Matsuda & Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) bt Bharath Kumaran & Shashank Theertha 6-2, 6-7(8), [10-5]; Madhwin Kamath & Guhan Rajan bt Dhruv Hirpara & Shourya Manik 3-6, 6-3, [14-12]; Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood bt Rishi Reddy & Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-1, 6-4; Rishab Agarwal & Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta bt Ishaque Eqbal & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-3; Dalwinder Singh & Karan Singh bt Boris Butulija (Srb) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) 7-6(5), 6-4. Qualifying singles (third and final round): Suraj Prabodh bt Ivan Denisov (Rus) 7-6(8), 6-3; VM Ranjeet bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-1, 6-2; Shivank Bhatnagar bt Maanav Jain 7-5, 6-2; Ajay Malik bt Suhith Reddy Lanka 6-1, 2-6, [10-7]; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Sushant Dabas 6-4, 7-5; Manish Ganesh bt Yash Chaurasia 6-3, 6-2.

Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF juniors

Qualifier Aanya Choubey of the USA beat sixth seed Nandini Dixit 6-4, 7-5 in the girls first round of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The results (first round) Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Pratyaksh 6-2, 6-4; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Shanker Heisnam 7-6 (4), 6-4; Aleksandar Daskalovic (Srb) bt Shivam Kadam 7-5, 6-3; Varun Verma bt Luc Wieland (Sui) 6-4, 6-4. Girls: Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo (Mex) bt Aarushi Raval 6-3, 6-2; Nemha Kispotta bt Chahana Budhbhatti 6-4, 6-3; Aanya Choubey bt Nandini Dixit 6-4, 7-5; Margot Phanthala (Fra) bt Riya Sachdeva 6-1, 6-2.

ATP Challenger

Top seed Kaichi Uchida of Japan beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the first round of the USD 53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Yokkaichi, Japan, on Tuesday. In another first-round match, qualifier Colin Sinclair of Northern Mariana Islands outplayed Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2.

The results ($53,120 Challenger, Yokkaichi, Japan) Singles (first round): Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Colin Sinclair (NMI) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2.

The results ($15,000 ITF women, Nairobi, Kenya) Singles (first round): Laalitya Kalluri bt Divine Dasan Nweke (Ngr) 6-3, 0-6, 7-5; Emma Tothova (Svk) bt Lakshmi Gowda 6-1, 6-0; Smriti Bhasin bt Komal Nagare 6-1, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Angella Okutoyi (Ken) & Smriti Bhasin bt Reha Kipsang (Ken) & Sonia Tuyishime (Rwa) 6-0, 6-0; Sabastiani Leon (USA) & Sharmada Balu bt Shana Mao Mao (Tan) & Julie Tungamirai 6-1, 6-0; Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Sravya Shivani bt Sarah Adegoke (Ngr) & Laalitya Kalluri 6-1, 6-2.

