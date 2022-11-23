Indian sports news wrap, November 23

SHOOTING-

Sift Kaur Samra crowned national champion in women’s 3P

Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra was crowned the national champion in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday.

Sift handed a 16-10 defeat to Rajasthan’s Manini Kaushik, who had topped the qualifying charts a day earlier. Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi won bronze at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range, venue of the 65th Nationals for rifle events.

Sift, who had finished sixth in qualification, emerged on top of the ranking round with a score of 404.2. Manini was second with 402.9, which earned her the right to take on Sift in the gold medal match.

Shriyanka was further back with 402.1.

They were followed by two current India internationals in Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh, who finished fifth and sixth with scores of 401.2 and 347.8 respectively. Ashi Chouksey, Lajja Gauswami and Himany Poonia completed the top eight in that order.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ashi was not denied a title on the day however, winning gold in the junior women’s 3P, where she defeated Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole of Telangana 17-9, in the gold medal match. Haryana’s Nishchal won bronze.

Both Sift and Ashi in fact picked up double golds by winning the women’s and junior women’s 3P team titles respectively.

-PTI

TENNIS

ITF men’s tournament

Qualifier Ajay Malik beat seventh seed Boris Butulija of Serbia 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the BSP Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Ajay will meet former national champion VM Ranjeet in the pre-quarterfinals.

Another former national champion, Dalwinder Singh ousted eighth seed Ishaque Eqbal after an indifferent start, for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The results Singles (first round): Kazuki NIshiwaki (Jpn) bt Shivank Bhatnagar 6-2, 6-2; VM Ranjeet bt Sarthak Suden 6-1, 6-0; Ajay Malik bt Boris Butulija (Srb) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Bekhan Atlangeriev (Rus) bt Bharath Kumaran 7-6(3), 6-4; Rishi Reddy bt Manish Ganesh 6-3, 6-0; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Suraj Prabodh 6-3, -2; Niki Poonacha bt Yash Chaurasia 6-4, 6-1; Rishab Agarwal bt Chirag Duhan 7-5, 6-1; Ryuki Matsuda bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-2; Sidharth Rawat bt Ivan Denisov (Rus) 6-4, 6-2; Dalwinder Singh bt Ishaque Eqbal 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Abhinansu Borthakur 6-2, 6-1; Karan Singh bt Faisal Qamar 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1); Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Aman Dahiya 7-6(3), 6-2.

Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF juniors

Kandhavel Mahalingam played with silken touch and sound temperament to overcome the strong game of fifth seed Aleksandar Daskalovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Kandhavel will clash with fourth seed Hitesh Chauhan who had beaten him in the semifinals on way to the national under-16 title at the same venue recently.

Tarun Korwar demonstrated his big serves and powerful strokes in getting past Tejas Ahuja and setting up a quarterfinal against top seed Kriish Tyagi.

In the girls section, qualifier Nemha Sarah Kispotta outplayed third seed Kamonwan Yodpetch 6-2, 6-2. She will play Saina Deshpande who ousted seventh seed Leanne Abouhamad of Australia.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Mayank Sharma 6-0, 6-1; Tarun Korwar bt Tejas Ahuja 6-2, 6-2; Hitesh Chauhan bt Venkat Batlanki (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Aleksandar Daskalovic (Srb) 6-3, 6-2; Deep Munim bt Sagar Kumar 6-1, 6-4; Gagan Vimal bt Rian Sharma 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Dhananjay Athreya bt Varun Verma 3-0 (retired); Hanu Patel bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 7-5, 6-2. Girls: Sonal Patil bt Maya Boonyaaroonnet (Tha) 6-3, 7-5; Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo (Mex) bt Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-2; Nemha Sarah Kispotta bt Kamonwan Yodpetch (Tha) 6-2, 6-2; Saina Deshpande (USA) bt Leanne Abouhamad (Aus) 7-5, 6-2; Aanya Choubey (Harshini Nagaraj 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; Margot Phanthala (Fra) bt Ishi Maheshwari 6-1, 6-1; Rishitha Basireddy bt Amodini Naik 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA women’s tournament

Sachi Sharma beat second seed Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Wednesday.

The results (quarterfinals): Himaanshika Singh bt Kavya Khirwar 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Sanjivani Kutwal bt Ritu Rai 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Riya Uboveja 6-2, 6-3; Sachi Sharma bt Hitakamya Narwal 6-2, 6-2.

Kamesh Srinivasan