Indian sports news wrap, November 25

ITF Juniors

Top seed Kriish Tyagi played an inspired game to outwit Hitesh Chauhan 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

In the final, Kriish will play Hanu Patel who outplayed Deep Munim for the loss of two games.

In the girls section, top seed Sonal Patil will play fourth seed Margot Phanthala of France in the final.

Sonal gave herself a chance for a double, as she won the doubles title with Lidia Podgorichani of Thailand.

The boys doubles title was bagged by Dhananjay Athreya and Deep Munim.

THE RESULTS Boys (semifinals): Kriish Tyagi bt Hitesh Chauhan 6-1, 6-3; Hanu Patel bt Deep Munim 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (final): Dhananjay Athreya & Deep Munim bt Tejas Ahuja & Hitesh Chauhan 7-5, 6-4. Girls (semifinals): Sonal Patil bt Saina Deshpande 6-3, 6-3; Margot Phanthala (Fra) bt Rishitha Basireddy 6-4, 6-4. Doubles (final): Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) & Sonal Patil bt NIyati Kukreti & Hannah Nagpal 6-1, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF men’s tournament

Two-time national champion Niki Poonacha sailed past Ryuki Matsuda of Japan 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the BSP Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the semifinals, Niki will play compatriot Karan Singh who continued with his forceful game in outplaying former national champion Dalwinder Singh for the loss of three games.

The other semifinal will be between top seed Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine and Ryotaro Matsumura of Japan.

THE RESULTS Singles (quarterfinals): Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt VM Ranjeet 6-0, 6-0; Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) bt Rishi Reddy 6-2, 7-6(2); Niki Poonacha bt Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-3, 6-4; Karan Singh bt Dalwinder Singh 6-0, 6-3. Doubles (semifinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Ryuki Matsuda & Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) 7-5, 6-3; Rishab Agarwal & Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta bt Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood 4-6, 6-4, [11-9].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA women’s tournament

Third seed Sandeepti Singh Rao beat top seed Himaanshika Singh 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Friday.

Sandeepti, a trainee of coach Ankit Patel, had dropped only one set along the way, to Sachi Sharma, for a dominant performance in the tournament.

GOLF

Om Prakash Chouhan matches course record of 63 to zoom to the top at the halfway stage

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow matched Manu Gandas’ course record of nine-under 63 from round one to gain three spots to take a two-shot lead at a total of 15-under 129 after second round of the Dream Valley Group Vooty Masters golf championship at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad on Friday.

Om Prakash, a winner on the PGTI this year and currently placed sixth on the PGTI Order of Merit, enjoyed an even better back-nine picking up five birdies including three where he made some terrific up and downs from the bunker.

“Every aspect of my game was sharper today as compared to round one, especially my second shots and bunker shots. I changed my driver and 3-wood last week as I felt that I wasn’t hitting it that well. The new clubs have helped me improve both my distance and accuracy off the tee,” Om Prakash said.

Om Prakash Chouhan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I felt the rhythm after the good par-save on the 10th. Then the 15-feet eagle conversion on the 12th got my putter going. This is a new golf course for all the players including myself so I utilized the practice round and the Pro-Am round before the event really well. That eventually helped me a lot in planning my game, he explained.”

Manu Gandas, the first round leader, slipped into second place at 13-under 131 after posting a 68 on day two.

Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema (67), who was overnight tied second, ended the second round in third place at 12-under 132.

The cut came down at one-under 143 and 50 professionals and one amateur made the cut to make it to the money rounds over the weekend.

Om Prakash Chouhan (66-63) had early jitters as he saved par from the bunker on the 10th, his first hole of the day. The 36-year-old, who is a seven-time winner on the PGTI, then made his first move of the day with a 15-feet eagle conversion on the 12th. Chouhan built on the momentum with his birdie on the 15th where he drove the par-4 green. Another good par save from the bunker followed on the 16th before he picked up a birdie on the 18th.

Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh (65) was placed fourth at 10-under 134.

PGTI Order of Merit leader and five-time winner this season Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (71), was tied 12th at six-under 138 and Ajeetesh Sandhu (69), one of the pre-event favourites, was tied 17th at five-under 139.

- Team Sportstar