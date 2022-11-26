Indian sports news wrap, November 26

Manu Gandas regains lead with third round of 67

Manu Gandas of Gurugram shot a resolute five-under 67 in the penultimate round to regain the lead at the inaugural Vooty Masters on Saturday.

Manu (63-68-67) was the first round leader, but slipped to second place on day two. He enjoyed a slender one-shot lead at a total of 18-under 198 after the third round in the Rs 1 crore event.

Manu, currently placed second on the PGTI Order of Merit, thus raised hopes of bagging his fifth title of the season.

That would see him equal the PGTI record for most wins in a season, currently held jointly by Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (2022), Gaganjeet Bhullar (2009) and Ashok Kumar (2006-07).

Manu is now also in with a good chance of wresting the Order of Merit lead from Sandhu.

Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema (65-67-67), who was overnight third, moved to second position at 17-under 199 after he too shot an equally impressive 67 on day three.

Mhow-based Om Prakash Chouhan (66-63-73), the second round leader, carded a sedate 73 on Saturday to drop down to third place at 14-under 202.

The 26-year-old Manu, who set the course record of 63 on day one, had a steady front-nine in round three making three birdies and a bogey.

