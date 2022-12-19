More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, December 19

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on December 19.

Team Sportstar
19 December, 2022 20:28 IST
Tavish Pahwa went down in the semifinals of the U-12 semifinals of the Orange Bowl.

Tavish Pahwa went down in the semifinals of the U-12 semifinals of the Orange Bowl. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Second seed Tabb Tuck beat third seed Tavish Pahwa 6-0, 6-1 in the under-12 semifinals of the Orange Bowl tennis tournament in Florida, USA.

The country’s No.1 player in under-12 section, Tavish who had helped India beat Pakistan in the final of the South Asian under-12 championship by winning both his singles and doubles, had done a good job of demonstrating his game on the global stage in the USA.

Tavish had made the quarterfinals of the Eddie Herr tournament before reaching the semifinals of the Orange Bowl, two prestigious events that attract the cream of talent from around the world.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

