Indian sports news wrap, December 19

TENNIS

Second seed Tabb Tuck beat third seed Tavish Pahwa 6-0, 6-1 in the under-12 semifinals of the Orange Bowl tennis tournament in Florida, USA.

The country’s No.1 player in under-12 section, Tavish who had helped India beat Pakistan in the final of the South Asian under-12 championship by winning both his singles and doubles, had done a good job of demonstrating his game on the global stage in the USA.

Tavish had made the quarterfinals of the Eddie Herr tournament before reaching the semifinals of the Orange Bowl, two prestigious events that attract the cream of talent from around the world.

-Kamesh Srinivasan