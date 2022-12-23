Indian sports news wrap, December 23

TENNIS

The reigning national champion Vaidehi Chaudhari put up a good fight before being beaten 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2 by third seed Ankita Raina in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Complex on Friday.

Ankita converted 10 of 20 break points she forced while Vaidehi managed to convert six of 15 break points in the match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

In the semifinals, Ankita will play sixth seed Valeria Savinykh. The other semifinals will be between Anastasia Kovaleva who beat second seed Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Priska Nugroho who put out fourth Diana Marcinkevica in a similar fashion in three sets.

Ankita and Prarthana made the doubles final, and will look for their second successive title when they play Priska Nugroho and Ekaterina Yashina.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Valeria Savinykh bt Daria Kudashova 6-3, 7-6(5); Ankita Raina bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) bt Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (Esp) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare bt Ines Murta (Por) & Vasanti Shinde 6-4, 6-2; Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina bt Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 5-7, 7-6(4), [10-8].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

The second seeded Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe beat fourth seeds Ashmitha Easwaramurthi and Yuka Hosoki 6-1, 6-0 to clinch the doubles title in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Tauranga, New Zealand, on Friday.

It was the second doubles final this season for Ashmitha who had won her only doubles title in the professional circuit in 2014.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Tauranga, New Zealand

Doubles (final): Paige Hourigan & Erin Routliffe (Nzl) bt Yuka Hosoki (Jpn) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-1, 6-0.\

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Riya Sachdeva won a double crown in the AITA National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Friday.

The second seed Riya beat top seed and her doubles partner Sreenidhi Balaji 7-5, 6-2 for the singles title.

Riya and Sreenidhi beat Suhani Gaur and Aishwarya Jadhav for the doubles title.

In the boys section, Satwik Murali pipped Bharat Phulwaria 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) to set up a title clash against top seed Jason David.

The results:

Under-18 boys (semifinals): Jason David bt Shivam Devam 6-2, 7-5; Satwik Murali bt Bharat Phulwaria 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Doubles (final): Nishant Kumar & Kaamlesh Rath bt Tanishq Jadhav & Manish Yadav 6-4, 3-6, [13-11].

Under-18 girls (final): Riya Sachdeva bt Sreenidhi Balaji 7-5, 6-2; Semifinals: Sreenidhi bt Shataksha Sahayak 6-1, 6-2; Riya bt Aakruti Sonkusare 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Sreenidhi Balaji & Riya Sachdeva bt Suhani Gaur and Aishwarya Jadhav 7-6(6), 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Chikka takes third round lead at TATA Steel Tour Championship golf

Bengaluru golfer S Chikkarangappa stormed into the third round lead after firing a sublime 10-under 62, the week’s lowest score so far, at the TATA Steel Tour Championship here on Friday.

With a total of 17-under 199, Chikka took a one-shot lead at the Rs 3 crore season-ending tournament being played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf courses.

Fourteen-time PGTI winner Chikka (66-71-62), who has been a runner-up on two previous occasions in Jamshedpur, zoomed 12 spots from his overnight tied 13th after his extraordinary third round effort that featured two early eagles.

Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (63-70-67), overnight tied second, produced a 67 to close the day in lone second place at 16-under 200 and kept himself in the top-3 for the third day running at the richest event on the PGTI.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (69-67-65) struck a 65 to move up six spots to third position at 15-under 201.

TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Manu Gandas of Gurugram was in a good position to stake his claim for the PGTI Order of Merit title.

His round of 68 saw him continue in tied fourth place at 14-under 202, comfortably ahead of his nearest rivals for the title -- Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (tied 14th at 10-under 206), Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow (tied 17th at nine-under 207) and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (tied 42nd at one-under 215).

Second round leader Mohd Azhar (70) of Vikarabad slipped three spots to join Gandas and Karandeep Kochhar (68) of Chandigarh in tied fourth place.

- PTI