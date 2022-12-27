Indian sports news wrap, December 27

Football

Santosh Trophy: Mizoram beats Andhra in qualifying game

Mizoram outplayed Andhra 3-0 in the Santosh Trophy qualifying football tournament here on Tuesday.

After Malsawmfela gave Mizoram the lead in the opening half, Joseph Lalvenhima struck twice towards the end.

The first goal came in the 26th minute. Vanlalhriatzuala Hriata gave a deft pass to Lalbiakdika on the right flank. He, in turn, provided an excellent cross, not far from near the goalline, to Malsawmfela, who was well-placed the chest ball into the net.

Vanlalhriatzuala played a key role in the second goal, too. He cut swiftly into the box from the right, beating the Andhra defenders with his pace, and gave a perfect pass to Joseph Lalvenhima, who put the ball past the diving Andhra goalkeeper Cheekatipalli Ganesh.

Lalvenhima soon struck again, this time off a pass from Lalrinzuala.

The result: Mizoram 3 (Malsawmfela 26, Joseph Lalvenhima 82 & 90) bt Andhra 0.

-P. K. Ajith Kumar