Indian sports news wrap, December 28

TENNIS

$15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament: Luikham beats Adkar in first round

GWALIOR: Jennifer Luikham overcame a slow start to beat Vaishnavi Adkar 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

In another lively match, Soha Sadiq recovered to beat Paavanii Paathak 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The results:

Singles (first round): Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Arthi Muniyan 7-6(5), 6-4; Soha Sadiq bt Paavanii Paathak 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Jennifer Luikham bt Vaishnavi Adkar 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Abhaya Vemuri bt Sanjana Sirimalla 6-2, 7-5; Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Sonal Patil 6-0, 6-2; Parneet Kaur (Ita) bt Riya Uboveja 7-5, 7-6(4); Smriti Bhasin bt Yashaswini Panwar 6-2, 6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Snehal Mane & Haine Ogata (Jpn) bt Yubarani Banerjee & Shreya Tatavarthy 6-4, 6-4; Farhat Aleen Qamar & Vanshita Pathania bt Ishwari Matere & Mihika Yadav 7-6(5), 7-5; Vaishnavi Adkar & Saumya Vig bt Prathiba Narayan & Soha Sadiq 6-3, 6-4; Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani bt Paavanii Paathak & Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-2, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SWIMMING

NEW DELHI: Srihari Nataraj and Sadhvi Gopal Dhrui won the 100-metre freestyle event for men and women respectively in the All India inter-University swimming championship at the KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar.

Srihari clocked 51.56 to win the gold, ahead of Aneesh Gowda who won the 1500-metre freestyle event.

Sadhvi Goptal Dhuri clocked 1 minute 3.16 seconds for the women’s 100-ketre freestyle gold as she beat Aarti Patil by 0.27 seconds.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

The results:

Men: 100m freestyle: 1. Srihari Nataraj 51.56; 2. Aneesh Gowda 52.36; 3. Sathya Sai Krishnan 53.08.

1500m freestyle: 1. Aneesh Gowda 16:16.81; 2. Anurag Singh 16:29.44; 3. Dhyan Balakrishna 16:57.20.

50m breaststroke: 1. S Danush 29.42; 2. Shwejal Mankar 29.70; 3. Yadesh Babu 30.01.

200m medley: 1. Siva Sridhar 2:07.92; 2. Benedcton Rohit 2:10.29; 3. Aneesh Gowda 2:11.74.

Women: 100m freestyle: Sadhvi Gopal Dhuri 1:03.16; 2. Aarti Patil 1:03.43; 3. Maanya Manesh 1:03.79.

800m freestyle: 1. V Preetha 10:05.91; 2. Firdoush Kayamkhani 10:08.32; 3. BG Madhura 10:12.27.

50m breaststroke: 1. Chahat Arora 33.75; 2. Aarti Patil 35.81; 3. Jyoti Patil 35.90.

200m medley: 1. Shrungi Bandekar 2:31.65; 2. Kalyani Saxena 2:33.73; 3. Firdoush Kayamkhani 2:34.28.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

NEW DELHI: Sakshi Chitlange, Aashna Makhija, Vrushali Deodhar and Bristy Mukherjee emerged as the surprise leaders with three points after the top four seeds dropped half-a-point to far lesser-rated players during the sensational third round of the MPL National women chess championship at Kolhapur on Wednesday.

The day proved a tough one for the reputed names as top seed Vantika Agrawal, second seeded defending champion Divya Deshmukh, former champions Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni, seeded three and four, were held to draws.

The four-player leaders’ group was formed after Aashna surprised seventh seed Rucha Pujari, Sakshi overpowered veteran Swati Ghate, Vrushali got the better of 11th seed Srija Seshadri and Bristy shocked seasoned campaigner, 14th seed Nisha Mohota.

Leading results:

Third round: B. Mounika Akshaya (2.5) drew with Vantika Agrawal (2.5); Divya Deshmukh (2.5) drew with Vishwa Shah (2.5); Mary Ann Gomes (2.5) drew with A. G. Nimmy (2.5); Rutuja Bakshi (2.5) drew with Bhakti Kulkarni (2.5); Aashna Makhija (3) bt Rucha Pujari (2); Sakshi Chitlange (3) bt Swati Ghate (2); Vrushali Deodhar (3) bt Srija Seshadri (2); Aakanksha Hagawane (2.5) drew with Tejaswini Sagar (2.5); Kiran Manisha Mohanty (2.5) drew with Srishti Pandey (2.5); Nisha Mohota (2) lost to Bristy Mukherjee (3); C. M. N. Sanyuktha (2.5) drew with V. Varshini (2.5).

-Rakesh Rao