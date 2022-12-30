More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, December 30

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on December 30.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 18:49 IST
Kerala’s Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas who won the under-15 boys doubles title in the National sub-junior badminton championship in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Kerala’s Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas who won the under-15 boys doubles title in the National sub-junior badminton championship in Bhubaneswar on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TABLE TENNIS

North Zone inter-University

Chitkara University won all its three league matches and topped the table in the North Zone inter-University table tennis championship in New Delhi on Friday.

The team of Diya Chitale, Ananya Basak and Lakshita Narang won 3-0 each against Delhi University and Chandigarh University. The champion team beat Panjab University, Chandigarh, 3-1.

Delhi team of Tisha Kohli, Vanshika Bhargava and Trisha Gogoi finished second, as it won against the other two teams.

Vanshika did put up a good fight in her match against Ananya who won 11-7, 6-11, 7-11, 16-14, 11-8, when Delhi clashed with Chitkara. Panjab University and Chandigarh University, Mohali, placed third and fourth respectively.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament

Fifth seed Humera Baharmus beat third seed Jennifer Luikham 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the City Centre Tennis Complex in Gwalior on Friday.

In the semifinals, the 21-year-old Humera will challenge top seed Ksenia Laskutova who cruised past Sravya Shivani for the loss of four games.

The other semifinal will be between second seed Vaidehi Chaudhari and Weronika Baszak of Poland. Fourth seed Weronika had to fight her way past Akanksha Nitture in three sets.

Seeded No.1, Vaidehi and Laskutova made the doubles final and will be challenged by Vaishnavi Adkar and Saumya Vig.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Ksenia Laskutova (Rus) bt Sravya Shivani 6-2, 6-2; Humera Baharmus bt Jennifer Luikham 6-4, 7-5; Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Sharmada Balu 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles (semifinals): Ksenia Laskutova & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Smriti Bhasin & Sai Samhitha 6-3, 4-6, [10-3]; Vaishnavi Adkar & Saumya Vig bt Haine Ogata (Jpn) & Snehal Mane 6-1, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

BADMINTON

Bjorn and Aathish triumph

Kerala’s top-seeded Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas defeated Telangana’s second-seeded Suryaksh Rawat and Gnana Dattu 21-18, 15-21, 21-18 and won the under-15 boys doubles title in the National sub-junior badminton championships in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

- Stan Rayan

