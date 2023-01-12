Indian sports news wrap, January 12

TENNIS

Yuki-Saketh pair reaches semis in Thailand Challenger

Top seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Dan Added and Michael Geerts 4-6, 7-5, [10-5] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $80,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Thursday.

In the semifinals, the Indian pair will meet fourth seeds Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek who pipped Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 10-8 in the super tie-break of their quarterfinals.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Nonthaburi, third seed Ankita Raina was beaten in the singles pre-quarterfinals by Haruka Kaji, but Rutuja Bhosale made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Erika Sema of Japan.

RESULTS $80,000 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Dan Added (Fra) & Michael Geerts (Bel) 4-6, 7-5, [10-5]; Marek Gengel & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-8]. $40,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Haruka Kaji (Jpn) bt Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-3. Doubles (quarterfinals): Erika Sema (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Yu Chieh Hsieh (Tpe) & Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) 6-1, 6-4.

- Team Sportstar

ITF junior tennis

Timofei Derepasko of Russia played an athletic all-round game to tame the second seed Amir Milushev of Uzbekistan 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

After pulling through tough matches in the earlier two rounds, Milushev found his match in the tenacious Derepasko.

In the semifinals, the Russian will play compatriot Ivan Iutkin who overcame the champion of the last tournament Donghyun Hwang of Korea in three sets.

The other semifinal will be between top seed Adhithya Ganesan of the USA and Kim Jangjun of Korea. Both came through in straight sets, without breaking into a sweat on a bright morning.

In the girls section, left-hander Vlada Mincheva was quite resourceful as she played a fluent game in beating the second seed Zuzanna Pawlikowska of Poland. She will meet Alexia Harmon of the USA who stopped the fine run of qualifier Allegra Davies of Britain for the loss of five games.

Top seed Ashton Bowers of the USA had to dig deep to bring out her best game to beat Margot Phanthala of France who had won a tournament at the same venue a few months back. Ashton will challenge Inidra Lepage of Belgium who knocked out third seed Anna Sedysheva with a crafty game.

THE RESULTS (QUARTERFINALS) Boys: Adhithya Ganesan (USA) bt Manvydas Balciunas (Ned) 6-3, 6-1; Jangjun Kim (Kor) bt Rohan Belday 6-3, 6-4; Ivan Iutkin (Rus) bt Donghyun Hwang (Kor) 6-7(6), 6-0, 6-4; Timofei Derepasko (Rus) bt Amir Milushev (Uzb) 6-2, 5-7, 7-5. Girls: Ashton Bowers (USA) bt Margot Phanthala (Fra) 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Inidra Lepage (Bel) bt Anna Sedysheva (Rus) 6-0, 2-6, 6-0; Alexia Harmon (USA) bt Allegra Davies (GBR) 7-5, 6-0; Vlada Mincheva (Rus) bt Zuzanna Pawlikowska (Pol) 6-3, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

National selection trials

From left to right: Pankaj Mukheja, champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran in rifle 3-position event of the National shooting selection trials in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat Pankaj Mukheja 17-7 to emerge on top in 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

It was a commendable fare by Aishwary who had earlier topped qualification with 590, and emerged on top in the semifinal stage in a particularly strong field.

Akhil Sheoran placed third ahead of Niraj Kumar, while Olympic quota place winner Swapnil Kusale was fifth, ahead of Olympians Deepak Kumar and Sanjeev Rajput.

In the second trials of women’s air rifle, Ramita Jindal beat qualification topper Tilottama Sen (633.5) in a thrilling fashion 16-12. Elavenil Valarivan was third yet again, while the winner of the first event, Narmada Nithin placed fifth after scoring 630.5 in qualification.

Manini Kaushik, Meghana Sajjanar and Yukthi Rajendra were the others to make the semifinal stage.

In women’s sports pistol, Manu Bhaker emerged on top yet again as she pipped Abhidnya Patil 27-26, after having topped qualification with a majestic 590.

Rhythm Sangwan, Shri Nivetha, Aakanksha Bansal and Surabhi Pathak were eliminated in the semifinals.

RESULTS 10m air rifle: Women: 1. Ramita Jindal 16 (262.0) 631.0; 2. Tilottama Sen 12 (262.2) 633.5; 3. Elavenil Valarivan 261.9 (629.0); 4. Nancy 260.6 (631.9). Junior women: 1. Swati Chowdhury 16 (262.3) 630.4; 2. Devanshi Katara 10 (260.8) 630.1; 3. Sonam Maskar 260.4 (629.5); 4. Shikha Nanda 259.8 (627.4). 25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 27 (11) 590; 2. Abhidnya Patil 26 (15) 578; 3. Niveditha Nair 18 (11) 578; 4. Divya TS 13 (9) 582. Junior women: 1. Divanshi 25 (13) 579; 2. Tejaswani 22 (13) 577; 3. Megana Sadula 16 (10) 573; 4. Payal 12 (10) 576. 50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 17 (409.0) 590; 2. Pankaj Mukheja 7 (407.3) 585; 3. Akhil Sheoran 406.0 (588); 4. Niraj Kumar 403.1 (588). Junior men: 1. Ramanya Tomer 16 (402.4) 572; 2. Shivam Dabas 14 (404.7) 574; 3. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 400.6 (570); 4. Parikshit Singh Brar 394.7 (578).

- Team Sportstar

FENCING

National Sub-Junior Championships: Haryana takes boys sabre and foil golds

Haryana bagged the boys sabre and foil team golds in the 24 th National sub-junior fencing championship at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

Karnataka took the girls epee team title.

Meanwhile Maharashtra’s Saiprasad Jangwad and Karnataka’s P. Pavani won the gold in the boys and girls individual epee event.

Final placings (team events): Boys: Sabre: 1. Haryana, 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. J&K & Manipur. Foil: 1. Haryana, 2. Manipur, 3. TN & Maharashtra. Girls: Epee: 1. Karnataka, 2. Maharashtra, 3, Manipur & Chandigarh. Individual events: Boys: Epee: 1. Saiprasad Jangwad (Mah), 2. Gaurav Chaudhary (Del), 3. Aditya Singh (Del) & B. Bejino Steffin (TN). Foil: 1. Sachin (Har), 2. Karan Chaudhary (MP), 3. K. Prithibaj Singh (Man) & M. Nifin Raj (TN). Girls: Epee: 1. P. Pavani (Kar), 2. Janvi Jadav (Mah), 3. L. Yuktha Siri (Ker) & Nibber Agamjot Kaur (Man). Foil: 1. Prachi (Har), 2. T. Melemnganbi (Man), 3. Hirlal Verma (Har) & Navisha Bhardwaj (Har). Sabre: 1. Srishti Singh (Har), 2. Sakshi Kapoor (Har), 3. Priya Ningomnbam (Man) & Pebam Babydina (Man).

- Stan Rayan