Indian sports news wrap, January 13

TENNIS

Arystanbekova and Nupbay wins women’s doubles

Jangjun Kim of Korea knocked out top seed Adhithya Ganesan 7-5, 6-3 in the boys semifinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

Moving with energy and hitting with intensity, the Korean stopped the American of Indian origin with a clinical performance. Adhithya recovered from being down 1-4 in the first set to be on par, but found the Korean a hard nut to crack, as the match progressed In the other semifinal, Ivan Lutkin of Russia retired early in the second set, owing to a hip strain, against compatriot Timofei Derepasko.

In the girls section, top seed Ashton Bowers overcame the teasing game of Indira Lepage of Belgium, with patience and a strong game, to win in straight sets. Ashton was unable to serve out the match in the tenth and 12th games of the second set, as the wiry Belgian sustained the fight, but the American handled the eventual tie-break with competence.

In the final, Ashton will play Vlada Mincheva of Russia, who eased past the other American, Alexia Harmon, for the loss of three games.

The boys doubles title was won by top seeds Aayush Bhat and Amir Milushev, while the girls doubles title was won by third seeds Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Aiya Nupbay.

The results: Boys (semifinals): Jangjun Kim (Kor) bt Adhithya Ganesan (USA) 7-5, 6-3; Timofei Derepasko (Rus) bt Ivan Iutkin (Rus) 6-2, 2-0 (retired). Doubles (final): Aayush Bhat (USA) & Amir Milushev (Uzb) bt Jangjun Kim (Kor) & Amirkhamza Nasridinov (Rus) 6-2, 6-4. Girls (semifinals): Ashton Bowers (USA) bt Indira Lepage (Bel) 6-1, 7-6(3); Vlada Mincheva (Rus) bt Alexia Harmon (USA) 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (final): Asylzhan Arystanbekova & Aiya Nupbay (Kaz) bt Lidia Podgorichani & Kamonwan Yodpetch (Tha) 6-3, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Yuki and Saketh in Challenger doubles final

NEW DELHI: Top seeds Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat fourth seeds Marek Gengel and Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-6(3) in the doubles semifinals of the $80,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Friday.

In the final, Yuki and Saketh will play Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan.

THE RESULTS $80,000 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand Doubles (semifinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Marek Gengel & Adma Pavlasek (Cze) 6-3, 7-6(3). $40,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand Doubles (semifinals): En-Shuo Liang (Tpe) & Ma YeXin (Chn) bt Erika Sema (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-2, 6-7(6), [10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

National seletion trials

NEW DELHI: Esha Singh came up with a strong performance from start to finish to emerge on top in women’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

After topping qualification with 581, two points ahead of Rhythm Sangwan, the 17-year-old Esha topped the semifinals with 249.3 and beat the reigning national champion Divya TS 16-14 in the climax. Esha shot 10.0 to 9.9 by Divya, to clinch the top spot, after the two were tied 14-14.

Photo of Divya TS, champion Esha Singh, Yashaswini Deswal (from left to right) in air pistol in the National shooting selection trials in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal made it to third place ahead of Shikha Narwal, while Rhythm, Padma Devaram, Malaika Goel and Yashika Goel got eliminated in the semifinals.

In men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh beat Shiva Narwal 17-11 for the top spot, after having qualified on top with 587.

In the men’s rifle 3-position event, World Cup gold medallist Akhil Sheoran was brilliant as he beat Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale 17-11, after having scored an impressive 592 in qualification.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who had topped the first trial, shot 594 in qualification but placed fifth eventually, behind Olympians Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput.

THE RESULTS 10m air pistol Women: 1. Esha Singh 16 (248.4) 581; 2. Divya TS 14 (249.3) 576; 3. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 247.8 (574); 4. Shikha Narwal 246.0 (573). Junior women: 1. Sainyam 17 (250.1) 580; 2. Urva Chaudhary 15 (249.8) 575; 3. Lakshita 248.5 (571); 4. Divanshi 245.3 (570). Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 17 (254.9) 587; 2. Shiva Narwal 11 (254.7) 581; 3. Arjun Das 253.4 (581); 4. Varun Tomar 252.9 (581). Junior men: 1. Amit Sharma 16 (253.5) 578; 2. Abhinav Choudhary 10 (254.7) 587; 3. Vivek 252.5 (578); 4. Shubham Bisla 250.1 (583). 50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Akhil Sheoran 17 (408.9) 592; 2. Swapnil Kusale 11 (408.2) 590; 3. Chain Singh 407.4 (584); 4. Sanjeev Rajput 402.0 (586). Junior men: 1. Vedant Waghmare 17 (403.9) 579; 2. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 5 (400.8) 578; 3. Avinash Yadav 400.1 (582); 4. Ramanya Tomer 400.0 (577).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FENCING

Haryana boys and girls overall champions in sub-junior fencing

Haryana won the overall championship in the boys and girls sections in the 24 th National sub-junior fencing championship which concluded at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Friday.

The results (team event, final placings): Boys: Epee: 1. Haryana, 2. Maharashtra, 3. Manipur & Delhi. Girls: Sabre: 1. Haryana, 2. Manipur, 3. J&K & Delhi. Foil: 1. Haryana, 2. Manipur, 3. Chandigarh & Maharashtra. Overall championship: Boys: 1. Haryana (36 pts), 2. Maharashtra (13), 3. Tamil Nadu (13). Girls: 1. Haryana (35), 2. Manipur (19), 3. Karnataka (16).

-STAN RAYAN