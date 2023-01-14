Indian sports news wrap, January 14

Football
India U-17 team for friendly against UAE U-20 national side announced
Bibiano Fernandes, the head coach of the India U-17 men’s football team, has announced a 22-member squad for a friendly against UAE U-20 national team in Dubai on January 16, 2023.
The team will also play two friendlies against Uzbekistan on January 22 and 24 in Goa.
The Indian U-17 team qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, has been in camp over the course of the last month.
In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management had also called up a number of players to their camp at the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa for trials.
-TEAM SPORTSTAR