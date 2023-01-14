More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, January 14

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on January 14, 2023.

Team Sportstar
14 January, 2023 14:26 IST
Bibiano Fernandes, a former member of the Indian football team, is currently the coach of the India U-17 boys football team. 

Bibiano Fernandes, a former member of the Indian football team, is currently the coach of the India U-17 boys football team.  | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Football

India U-17 team for friendly against UAE U-20 national side announced

Bibiano Fernandes, the head coach of the India U-17 men’s football team, has announced a 22-member squad for a friendly against UAE U-20 national team in Dubai on January 16, 2023.

The team will also play two friendlies against Uzbekistan on January 22 and 24 in Goa.

The Indian U-17 team qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year, and after a brief break, has been in camp over the course of the last month.

In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management had also called up a number of players to their camp at the AIFF Elite Academy in Goa for trials.

The squad:
Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi and Tajamul Islam.
Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Balkaran Singh, Manjot Singh Dhami and Mukul Panwar.
Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Korou Singh Thingujam, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Gurnjal Singh Grewal, Phoenix Oinam, Paikhomba Meitei Khumanthem, Lalpekhlua, and Ashish.
Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte and Shashwat Panwar.
Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR

