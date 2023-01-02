Indian sports news wrap, January 2

TENNIS-

Riya Sachdeva of Modern School, Barahkhamba Road, pipped Anjali Rathi of Little Angels Senior Secondary School, Sonepat, 6-3, 1-6, [11-9] to win the under-19 girls final of the CBSE National tennis championship at the MM Public School courts in Vasudha Enclave, Pitampura.

The under-19 boys gold was bagged by Kavin Karthik of Velammal Vidyalaya, Karur.

Little Angel Senior Secondary School, Sonepat; Velammal Vidyalaya, Karur; Delhi Public School, Noida, and KIIT Internaitonal School, Bhubaneswar, bagged the team championships in the under-17 and 19 sections.

The Principal of MM Public School, Mrs. Rooma Pathak, and the Director, Somesh Pathak, presented the trophies.

The results:

Under-19 (finals): Boys: Kavin Karthik bt Nishant 3-6, 6-3, [10-6].

Girls: Riya Sachdeva bt Anjali Rathi 6-3, 1-6, [11-9].

Mixed doubles: Shubham Sehrawat & Samya Sikand bt Soham Aggarwal & Tamanna 6-3, 6-2

Under-17 (finals): Boys: Vedant Mehta bt Govind Singh Khokar 6-2, 6-4.

Girls: Sohini Mohanty bt Kumkum 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed doubles: Geetaarthi Gaba & Keshav bt Tanmay Mittal & Alia Dahiya 6-4, 6-4.

Team championship:

Under-19 boys: 1. Velammal Vidyalaya, Karur; 2. Vivekananda Kendra, Golaghat, Assam; 3. MM Public School, Pitampura; Billabong High International, Noida.

Under-19 girls: 1. Little Angel SSS, Sonepat; 2. Salt Lake Shikhsha Niketan, Kolkata, 3. Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre, Kamla Nagar, Kanpur; Billabong High International, Noida.

Under-17 boys: 1. DPS, Noida; 2. SSVM World School, Coimbatore: 3. Little Angels SSS, Sonepat; St. Anne’s Convent, Chandigarh.

Under-17 girls: 1. KIIT International, Bhubaneswar; 2. Bhal Bharti Public School, Noida; 3. MM Public School, Pitampura; Billabong High International, Noida.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF Juniors

Pranav Karthik beat top seed Aayush Bhat 6-3, 6-4 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Pranav will play Maeng Min Seok of Korea.

The results (first round):

Boys: Pranav Karthik bt Aayush Bhat (USA) 6-3, 6-4; Min Seok Maeng (Kor) btAshwajit Senjam 6-2, 6-3; Timofei Derepasko (Rus) bt Hitesh Chauhan 7-5, 6-4; Satoru Nakajima (Jpn) bt Cahir Warik 6-4, 6-4; Chieh En Hou (Tpe) bt Yu Maeda (Jpn) 6-4, 7-5; Se Hyuk Cho (Kor) bt Rethin Pranav 7-6(4), 6-3; Rohan Belday (USA) bt Aryan Arora 6-4, 6-1; Hikaru Takahashi (Jpn) bt Amirkhamza Nasridinov (Rus) 6-2, 7-5; Joewyn Rey Pascua (Phi) bt Takamasa Mishiro (Jpn) 6-4, 6-2; Ke Hau Hung (Tpe) bt Anirudh Sangra 6-3, 6-2; Aditya Govila bt Manvydas Balciunas (Ned) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Donghyun Hwang 9Kor) bt Arnav Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0.

Girls: Suhitha Maruri bt Julia Daroszewska (Pol) 6-1, 6-2; Rena Tanaka (Jpn) bt Rishitha Basireddy 6-3, 6-2; Maya Dutta (USA) bt Vanya Arora 6-0, 6-0; Indira Lepage (Bel) bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-3, 6-4; Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) bt Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-2; Kitti Molnar (Hun) bt Lakshmi Prabha 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo (Mex) 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Sonal Patil bt Tamanna Takoria 6-0, 6-1; Madhurima Sawant bt Tejasvi Dabas 7-5, 6-2; Sahana Sanjeev bt Pavitra Parikh 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Allegra Korpanec Davies (GBR) bt Jaya Kapoor 6-4, 6-3; Liya Chu (Tpe) bt Sharanya Ramasubramanian 6-0, 6-0.