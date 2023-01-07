Indian sports news wrap, January 7

FOOTBALL

Gokulam Kerala takes on Churchill Brothers in I-League

Manjeri: Gokulam Kerala, under a new coach and bolstered by two new signings, takes on a confident Churchill Brothers in the I-League football here on Sunday.

In its last match, against TRAU, Churchill had pumped in six goals. That is only one less than what Gokulam has managed in its nine matches this season.

Poor finishing has indeed been a major cause of concern for the defending champion. The team’s new coach, Francesc Bonet from Spain, must be hoping the transfer window recruits and his fellow-countrymen, Omar Ramos and Sergio Mendigutxia, who have replaced the duo of Cameroonian forwards Auguste Somlaga and Dodi Alphaed Ndo, should be able to address the issue.

Gokulam is placed fifth in the table with 15 points, seven behind the leader, Sreenidi Deccan. Churchill, which is being trained by former Gokulam coach Fernando Varela, is lying seventh with 12 points.

- P.K. Ajith Kumar