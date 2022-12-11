Indian Sports News Wrap, December 11

FOOTBALL

I-League

Sreenidi Deccan FC settled for a 3-3 draw against Aizawl FC at the Deccan Arena on Sunday in the Hero I-League championship.

Captain David Castaneda scored two goals while Songpu Singsit scored the third for the Deccan Warriors.

Sreenidi took an early lead through Castaneda as he finished clinically from the edge of the box in the 4th minute. But, Aizawl hit back five minutes later through Tharpuia who headed in a rebound.

The visitor went ahead in the 29th minute as Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka got on the end of a low cross and made no mistake from close range. But Castaneda drew Sreenidhi Deccan level just before half time with a smart finish at the near post.

The second half was a much tighter affair as neither side could find a breakthrough until the later stages. Later, Songpu scored from close range to send the home fans into raptures. Aizawl FC goalkeeper was shown a red card for arguing with the match officials.

As the match drew to a close, Aizawl FC got one last opportunity to put the ball into the Sreenidhi Deccan penalty area and from the ensuing attack, Nigerian defender Emmanuel poked in the equaliser.

Sreenidhi Deccan will travel to Delhi to take on Sudeva Delhi FC in its next match on December 14.

The result: Sreenidhi Deccan FC drew with Aizawl FC 3-3.

- V. V. Subrahmanyam

TENNIS

Sasikumar Mukund toils at the end of season

It has been a bag of mixed feelings for Sasikumar Mukund, to be ranked No.1 in the country at the end of a hard season.

The 25-year-old Mukund has been ranked 343, ahead of Prajnesh Gunneswaran (351), Ramkumar Ramanathan (438) and Sumit Nagal (507).

When others are resting or competing in the fun leagues in Delhi and Pune, Mukund has been competing and training in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to be match sharp for the season opener, the ATP Tour event in Pune.

“It is not a great feeling to be No.1 when the others have been injured and I have not beaten any of their career-best rank. Nevertheless, regardless of the circumstances, it is a very big honour to be No.1 in the country, and a great feeling for me, my family and friends. I don’t want to take anything for granted”, said Mukund, when contacted in Egypt. He was ranked a career-best 229 in October 2019 before the pandemic turned the world topsy turvy.

“It is the level of game that brings someone to top-200. I am working to be healthy, fit and putting things together. I hope to get the much needed breakthrough in the Challenger circuit, and have some nice moments in Pune ATP”, he said.

Mukund felt that he could have planned the 2022 season better.

“I should not have played the tournaments in high altitude and on clay in South America. It put a big dent on my confidence in the first six months. Should have played hard court, even if it were the ITF events. Lost a lot of time”, observed Mukund.

He was honest to say that he was missing his teammates and friends in the league events, but had to stretch his season to be better prepared.

“Had lost a lot of time by being sick, and being mentally up and down. Thus, I could not afford to play the leagues and have a good time. I absolutely love the team atmosphere. It would have been a wonderful experience. I look forward to play them next year”, he said.

Mukund was all praise for Rohan Bopanna’s doubles camp in Dubai for a fortnight in the run-up to the Pune ATP event.

“One of my friends has got into the camp. Rohan is charging a very affordable price for the camp. It is a phenomenal exercise. Only a person of his magnitude can pull it off. Without being selfish, Rohan is doing so much, not just this time, but over the years. We all know how much he cares for us and Indian tennis. He has done a lot for which he does not claim any credit”, observed Mukund.

- Kamesh Srinivasan