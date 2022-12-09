Indian Sports News Wrap, December 9

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on Thursday, December 9.

FOOTBALL

Kerala Blasters to impose Rs 5 lakh fine on pitch invaders

The Kerala Blasters FC has decided to impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh on pitch invaders during its coming Indian Super League matches in Kochi. They will also be banned from matches.

The club was forced to take strict action against its fans for misbehaviour and pitch invasion during the last home match. The Blasters’ next match in Kochi is against Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

- Stan Rayan

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament

Riya Sachdeva’s fighting spirit was to the fore yet again as she recovered from the brink of defeat to beat second seed Riya Uboveja 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Friday.

Uboveja was leading 6-3, 5-3 before Sachdeva stepped it up. Moreover, the second seed had a shoulder problem which stopped her from making a better fight of it.

THE RESULT (FINAL) Riya Sachdeva bt Riya Uboveja 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Nehru women’s hockey tournament

Skipper Bharti Saroha scored twice in guiding Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat, to a 4-1 victory over Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the semifinals of the Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Friday.

Tannu and Tamanna Yadav scored for the Sonipat team while Raju Ranwa reduced the margin for CRPF with a penalty corner conversion.

In the other semifinal, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Madhya Pradesh Academy, Gwalior, 6-1.

The final will be played at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.

THE RESULTS (Semifinals) Railway Sports Promotion Board (Preeti Dubey 2, Gagandeep Kaur, Devika Sen, Shilpi Dabas, Priyanka Wankhede) bt Madhya Pradesh Academy, Gwalior (Prashu Singh Parihar) 6-1. Pritam Siwach Academy, Sonipat (Bharti Saroha 2, Tannu, Tamanna Yadav) bt CRPF (Raju Ranwa) 4-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

WEIGHTLIFTING

Bindyarani finishes 25th at World Championships

Bindyarani Devi totalled 200kg to finish 25th in the women’s 59kg weight class at the World weightlifting championships in Bogota on Thursday.

Competing in Group ‘D’, Bindyarani -- a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 55kg with an aggregate of 202kg -- lifted 86kg in her (second) snatch attempt. She recorded 114kg in her third clean and jerk effort, which was preceded by two ‘no lifts’ while attempting 112kg.

- Y.B. Sarangi