MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, January 5

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 5, 2024. 

Published : Jan 05, 2024 15:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From right: Adarsh, Manohar Hazare, GR Amarnath -Tournament Director, KR Dayanand – President, Mandya District Lawn Tennis Association, Paarth Singh – Media Manager KSLTA, Dr. H Anil Kumar, Gagan, Harsha Bojegowda, Manjunath and Dilip during the launch conference of the PET ITF Mandya Open at the Mandya Press Club here on Friday.
From right: Adarsh, Manohar Hazare, GR Amarnath -Tournament Director, KR Dayanand – President, Mandya District Lawn Tennis Association, Paarth Singh – Media Manager KSLTA, Dr. H Anil Kumar, Gagan, Harsha Bojegowda, Manjunath and Dilip during the launch conference of the PET ITF Mandya Open at the Mandya Press Club here on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

From right: Adarsh, Manohar Hazare, GR Amarnath -Tournament Director, KR Dayanand – President, Mandya District Lawn Tennis Association, Paarth Singh – Media Manager KSLTA, Dr. H Anil Kumar, Gagan, Harsha Bojegowda, Manjunath and Dilip during the launch conference of the PET ITF Mandya Open at the Mandya Press Club here on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TENNIS

ITF Mandya Open from Jan 7 to 14

The Sugar Town of Mandya will be back on the global tennis map after a gap of eight years when it hosts the PET ITF Mandya Open ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour at the PET Stadium from Jan 7 to 14.

Mandya had last hosted an international event in May 2015 with previous events being held in 2010 and 2012.

The tournament boasts a prize pool of 25,000 USD and has drawn top talent from around the globe which includes players from over 18 countries. The top five players on the acceptance list include Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine, South African Kris van Wyk, Giles Hussey of Great Britain, Thomas Fancutt of Australia and India’s Sasikumar Mukund.

Mysore’s SD Prajwal Dev, who has just been inducted in the Indian Davis Cup team, is amongst five Indians who have got a direct entry.

The main draw in the singles competition will comprise of 32 players with 20 of them gaining direct entry while four of them will earn a wild card. The remaining eight players will come from a pool of 32 players who will be playing the qualifying rounds to be held on 7th and 8th of January. As many as 16 pairs will vie for the doubles title. The doubles finals will be played on 13th January while the singles finals will be held on January 14.

The wildcards for the main event included Rishi Reddy, Manish G, Manish Sureshkumar and Neeraj Yashpal.

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

ITF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10: Visvanth V and I will refurbish homes affected by floods in Thoothukudi, says Thalaivas raider Masanamuthu Lakshnanan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard; Rahul Singh smashes double hundred for HYD
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Vintage 2023: The Year That Was In Tennis
    Paul Fein
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Quick Guns fashion a Dhoni trick for winning streak in Ultimate Kho Kho season 2
    Nigamanth P
  3. Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Rakesh Patra and Gaurav Kumar win big at Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Marathon 2024 to be held on January 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10: Visvanth V and I will refurbish homes affected by floods in Thoothukudi, says Thalaivas raider Masanamuthu Lakshnanan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard; Rahul Singh smashes double hundred for HYD
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Vintage 2023: The Year That Was In Tennis
    Paul Fein
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment