Indian sports news wrap, January 8

TENNIS
Rethin Pranav moves to second round
Rethin Pranav sustained a strong game right through the match to beat his doubles partner Moise Kouame of France 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Monday.
Rethin who had lost to Moise twice in the past, could have won the match in straight sets, as he recovered from being down 1-4 in the second set to 5-4. But, he could not serve it out. However, Rethin was back to his fine all round game in the decider to scotch the hopes of the French boy.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Rethin will play Makar Krivoshchkov. Aarjun Pandit also scored a fighting 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 victory over Lovro Maricic of Croatia. Wild card Shanker Heisnam got past Seo Hyeon Seok of Korea, while Vihaan Reddy knocked out sixth seed Iliyas Maratuly of Kazakhstan 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 with his smart game.
In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran played a vibrant game but could not stretch it beyond the first set, as she was beaten 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3 by the champion of the last tournament Maria Golovina.
Results
KAMESH SRINIVASAN
