MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, January 8

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 8, 2024. 

Published : Jan 08, 2024 21:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rethin Pranav in action.
Rethin Pranav in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Rethin Pranav in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Rethin Pranav moves to second round

Rethin Pranav sustained a strong game right through the match to beat his doubles partner Moise Kouame of France 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

Rethin who had lost to Moise twice in the past, could have won the match in straight sets, as he recovered from being down 1-4 in the second set to 5-4. But, he could not serve it out. However, Rethin was back to his fine all round game in the decider to scotch the hopes of the French boy.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Rethin will play Makar Krivoshchkov. Aarjun Pandit also scored a fighting 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 victory over Lovro Maricic of Croatia. Wild card Shanker Heisnam got past Seo Hyeon Seok of Korea, while Vihaan Reddy knocked out sixth seed Iliyas Maratuly of Kazakhstan 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 with his smart game.

In the girls section, Maaya Rajeshwaran played a vibrant game but could not stretch it beyond the first set, as she was beaten 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3 by the champion of the last tournament Maria Golovina.

Results
Boys: Nikita Bilozertsev (Ukr) bt Jonas Kucera (Cze) 6-4, 6-3; Shanker Heisnam bt Seo Hyeon Seok 6-3, 6-4; Vihaan Reddy bt Iliyas Maratuly (Kaz) 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4; Rohan Belday (USA) bt Pratyaksh 6-1, 6-2; Aarjun Pandit bt Lovro Maricic (Cro) 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3; Makar Krivoshchekov bt Michael Jimenez (Sgp) 6-4, 6-1; Rethin Pranav bt Moise Kouame (Fra) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2; Duje Markovina (Cro) bt Egor Gorin 6-1, 6-2; Roman Kharlamov bt Debasis Sahoo 6-3, 6-0; Jaden Tan (Ina) bt Pham La Hoang Anh (Vie) 6-2, 6-2; Luc Wieland (Sui) bt Cho Se yuk (Kor) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Vojtech Vales (Cze) bt Arnav Paparkar 7-5, 6-3.
Girls: Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) bt Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-1; Jo-Leen Saw (Mas) bt Navy Dabas 6-1, 6-0; Aoi Watanabe (Jpn) bt Harshini Nagaraj 6-3, 6-3; Maayan Laron (Isr) bt Aishi Bisht 6-2, 6-0; Tzeng Mu-Jie (Tpe) bt Kira Bataikina 6-1, 6-3; Petra Konjikusic (Srb) bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-1, 6-0; Polina Berezina bt Yu-Chen Lin (Tpe) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Daria Shadchneva bt Tejasvi Dabas 6-0, 7-6(2); Maria Golovina bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3.

KAMESH SRINIVASAN

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls 26-33 Patna Pirates: Surjeet Singh scores high five to keep Bengaluru in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 8
    Team Sportstar
  3. Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after defeat in Ranji Trophy opener to Pondicherry; Himmat Singh named skipper
    PTI
  4. F1: Williams team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030
    Reuters
  5. F1 governing body confirms exits of sporting and technical directors
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 8
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha Juggernauts rises to top of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 table with victory over Telugu Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deep-rooted legacy helps Maharashtra take centre stage in Ultimate Kho Kho
    Nigamanth P
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Chennai Quick Guns enters semifinal with dominating win over Mumbai Khiladis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls 26-33 Patna Pirates: Surjeet Singh scores high five to keep Bengaluru in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 8
    Team Sportstar
  3. Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after defeat in Ranji Trophy opener to Pondicherry; Himmat Singh named skipper
    PTI
  4. F1: Williams team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030
    Reuters
  5. F1 governing body confirms exits of sporting and technical directors
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment