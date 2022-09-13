September 13, Indian Sports Wrap

GOLF

Jaipur Open gets underway from September 14

A total of 126 players, including leading professionals Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and former champion Shamim Khan, will be vying for top honours at the Jaipur Open Golf tournament, starting September 18.

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will move to the Rambagh Golf Club here with the Rs. 40 lakh tournament featuring 123 professionals and three amateurs.

Some of the top Indian players to participate in the event are Abhijit Singh Chadha, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma, Abhinav Lohan, Arjun Bhati and Varun Parikh.

The prominent foreign names in the field are those of Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain.

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Vishal Singh, Hemendra Choudhary, Prakhar Asawa, Girraj Singh Khadka, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, Yogendra Kumawat, Damodar Kumawat and Ghulam Mohammed Ghori.

The field also features Jaipur-based amateurs Manoviraj Shekhawat and Nitesh Bandawla.

"The staging of the Jaipur Open goes a long way in promoting Rajasthan as a preferred destination for golf tourism. A strong field and perfect playing conditions at the Rambagh Golf Club are sure to provide a fascinating contest this week," Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said in a release.

TENNIS

Asian under-16 tournament

Rubani Kaur Sidhu beat fourth seed Tanisha Roy 6-4, 6-3 in the girls first round of the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the State tennis complex. Rain intervened and washed out play.

Meanwhile, the referee Prabin Kumar Nayak clarified that it was Sarah Gomes who had beaten Rivaa Mehta in the first round and not as published, owing to an error by the chair umpire.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Digvijay Pratap Singh in pre-quarterfinals

Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Lautaro Pane of Argentina 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Madrid on Tuesday.

In the $15,000 event in Tunisia, Karan Singh pipped Boris Butulija of Serbia 6-1, 2-6, 7-6(6), by converting his third match point, in the first round.

The results $25,000 ITF men, Madrid, Spain Singles (first round): Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Lautaro Pane (Arg) 6-2, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Karan Singh bt Boris Butulija (Srb) 6-1, 2-6,7-6(6); Mu Tao (Chn) bt Niki Poonacha 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Saba Purtseladze (Geo) & Lorenzo Rottoli (Ita) 7-6(0), 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Jennifer Luikham bt Angelina Graovac (Aus) 6-2,6-3; Yao Xinxin (Chn) bt Kaniska Sreenath 6-1, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Milana Zhabrailova & Jennifer Luikham bt AngelinaGraovac (Aus) & Liu Yanni (Chn) 6-2, 6-3; Shanelle Iaconi (Aus) & Annika Kannan bt Kristina Milenkovic (Sui) & Sarah Mueller (Ger) 7-5, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Singles (first round): Sravya Shivani bt Sandy Sharaf (Egy) 6-0, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Pei Hsuan Chen & Fang An Lin (Tpe) bt Tania Munteanu (Rou) & Anjani Maheshkumar 6-4, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan