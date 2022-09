September 14, Indian Sports Wrap

TENNIS

Chennai Open 2022: Rutuja Bhosale, Karman Thandi get entry into doubles main draw

The all-Indian pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Thandi got entry into the doubles main draw of the WTA250 Chennai Open on Wednesday.

Rutuja and Karman got entry as alternates after the withdrawal of Andorran-Argentine duo of V. Jimenez Kasintseva (left hip injury) and Nadiia Podoroska.

Rutuja and Karman will face compatriot Prarthana Thombare and Indonesian Jessy Rompies in the opening round.

- Nihit Sachdeva

Digvijay Pratap Singh through to quarterfinals

Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Pablo Carretero of Spain 6-1, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Madrid on Wednesday.

In the Challenger in Istanbul, Purav Raja and Divij Sharan beat BerkIlkel and S Mert Ozdemir of Turkey 6-4, 6-4 to reach the doubles quarterfinals.

-Kamesh Srinivasan