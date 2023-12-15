MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 15

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on December 15.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 17:13 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Photo of Chandana Potugari with the AITA women’s title in Jhajjar on Friday.
Photo of Chandana Potugari with the AITA women's title in Jhajjar on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Photo of Chandana Potugari with the AITA women’s title in Jhajjar on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament: Chandana Potugari beats top seed Riya Sachdeva

Sixth seed Chandana Potugari beat top seed Riya Sachdeva 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

Riya did save three match points at 4-5 in the second set, but Chandana was able to pull through, winning the next two games.

It was a commendable effort from the 22-year-old Chandana, who trains with coach Ganesh Raman in Hyderabad, as she had dropped only 10 games in all in winning the earlier four matches.

The results (final): Chandana Potugari bt Riya Sachdeva 6-2, 7-5.

-Team Sportstar

CUE SPORTS

National Billiards & Snooker: Pankaj Advani knocked out in 15-Red snooker round of 32

Reigning IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani was beaten by his PSPB colleague Sourav Kothari in a 15-Red snooker’s Round of 32 match in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Friday.

Kothari, who was at the receiving end of Advani in the world billiards finale in Doha last month, prevailed in the best-of-nine frames 64-50, 62-33, 23-51, 80-56, 84-34, 70-16.

Last week, Advani was knocked out in the semi-final of the 6-Red snooker event by eventual champion Malkeet Singh. Advani had finished fourth.

Meanwhile, defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) overpowered Luv Kukreja (Delhi) 5-2 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Chawla’s RSPB colleague Md Hussain also moved to the pre-quarterfinals after pulling off a shock win over last year’s runner-up Sparsh Pherwani (Maharashtra) 5-3.

Shahbaaz Khan (Maharashtra) also drew eyeballs after seeing off last year’s semi-finalist Brijesh Damani (PSPB) 5-3.

-PTI

