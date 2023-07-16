Indian sports wrap, July 16

MOTORSPORT
Tanveer becomes champion of the Rally of Coimbatore
Petronas TVS Racing’s Abdul Wahid Tanveer cashed in on his teammate R.E. Rajendra’s rear brake failure in the final stage to emerge the champion of the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the FMSCI MRF MOGRIP Indian National Rally Championship for two wheelers, at the Kethanur windmill farm near Palladam here on Sunday.
It was neck and neck between the championship leader Rajendra and Tanveer from the start. If the former finished on top in the first stage (Black Thunder, 18.20kms) so did the latter in the second (Thunder World, 14.99kms).
It looked like anybody’s game going into the second loop (repeat of the morning stages) but Rajendra did one better in the third to gain a nine-second edge over Tanveer going into the final stage. But as luck would have it, Rajendra ran into brake issues which cost him dearly towards the end.
“We had a healthy competition but it was unfortunate that he had a brake failure. I pushed that extra bit, however, in the final stage and it did a world of good as it was only five seconds that separated us at the finish line,” said Tanveer.
Rajendra was obviously disappointed. “I gave my best from the beginning but could not do much after the brake failure.”
Both riders agreed that the Thunder World stage, with fast flowing straights and some sharp and mild curves, was quite challenging.
The results (provisional)
-Rayan Rozario
