Indian sports wrap, July 20

Tennis

Aditi Tyagi beat Ananya Dhankhar 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the under-18 girls quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Thursday.

The results (quarterfinals):

Under-18 boys: Tanishq Jadhav bt Swastik Sharma 7-5, 6-3; Rian Sharma bt Skandha Prasanna Rao 6-4, 4-1 (conceded); Manish Yadav bt Parag Jain 6-3, 7-5; Jason David bt Deepam Malik 6-4, 6-2.

Under-18 girls: Sohini Mohanty bt Presha Shanthamoorthy 6-4, 6-1; Aditi Tyagi bt Ananya Dhankhar 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Riya Sachdeva bt Yashika Shokeen 6-3, 6-2; Shagun Kumari bt Tamanna Panwar 6-3, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan