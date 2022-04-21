April 21: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS

India wins Asia-Oceania World Juniors Under-14 girls tournament quarterfinals

Aishwarya Jadhav and Sai Janvi stepped it up to help India beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in the quarterfinals and qualify for the World group competition in the Asia-Oceania World Juniors Tennis under-14 girls tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

The Indian girls played a gritty game to win both the singles against their technically superior opponents, Satima Toregen and Ariana Gogulina.

Sai Janvi overcame the early spell of errors to beat Satima 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up the stage for the host.

Aishwarya was not giving an inch away. Despite having been pushed to her limit in a duel that lasted three hours and 14 minutes against the Korean the previous day, she ran down every ball and made it uncomfortable for Ariana.

Better mobility and better strokes of the Kazakh proved inadequate against the fighting spirit and better temperament of Aishwarya who sailed to a straight forward 6-2, 6-3 victory, even though the contest lasted close to two hours.

In the semifinals, India will challenge the top team on view, Australia.

The results (quarterfinals):

Australia bt Thailand 2-1 (Emerson Jones bt Tarita Hongsyok 6-4, 6-2; Tahila Kokkinis bt Pornnpatt Hongjumradsin 6-1, 6-3; Diana Badalyan & Tahila Kokkinis lost to Tarita Hongsyok & Natrada Sakulvongtrana walkover).

India bt Kazakhstan 2-1 (Sai Janvi bt Satima Toregen 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Ariana Gogulina 6-2, 6-3; Aishwarya & Sohini Mohanty lost to Yeva Korysheva & Satima Toregen walkover).

Korea bt Uzbekistan 2-0 (Lee Seo A bt Nigina Alimova 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-1; Lee Ha Eum bt Shahzoda-Bonu Artikbaeva 6-0, 6-4).

Japan bt Sri Lanka 2-0 (Rira Kosaka bt Oneli Samarawickrama 6-0, 6-0; Azuna Ichioka bt Dinara Veronica Marian De Silva 6-3, 6-0).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Jeevan-Martinez pair enters quarterfinals



Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Luis David Martinez beat Juan Pablo Ficovich and Matias Zuikas in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Mexico.

Divij Sharan also made the doubles quarterfinals with Goncalo Oliveira of Portugal. In the ITF event in Thailand, Sidharth Rawat was beaten 7-5, 7-6(9) in the pre-quarterfinals by Ajeet Rai of New Zealand.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Shiva Narwal dominated air pistol as he swept the men’s, juniors and youth honours in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Thursday.

Shiva beat Naveen 16-12 in topping the men’s event after scoring 583 in qualification. Bishal Shrestha rose to the third spot, ahead of Udhayveer Sidhu, qualification topper Ujjawal Malik (586), Arjun Singh Cheema, Sandeep Bishnoi and Om Prakash Mitharval.

In the junior event, Shiva beat Sandeep Bishnoi 16-10, after an impressive 254.3 in the second stage. In the youth section, Shiva beat Sandeep Bishnoi 16-12, after the two had barely any difference in the second stage of competition.

The results

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Shiva Narwal 16 (252.9) 583; 2. Naveen 12 (252.2) 583; 3.

Bishal Shrestha 252.0 (583).

Juniors: 1. Shiva Narwal 16 (254.3) 583; 2. Sandeep Bishnoi 10 (251.2) 584; 3. Samrat Rana 250.5 (580).

Youth: 1. Shiva Narwal 16 (252.4) 583; 2. Sandeep Bishnoi 12 (252.2) 584; 3. Varun Tomar 250.8 (578).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Modest start for Gangjee in Japan

In Tokyo, Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee made a modest start of 2-under 69 in the first round of the ISPS HANDA Championship on Thursday. Making his second start in Japan this year, Gangjee was lying T-64.

Gangjee had four birdies against two bogeys in his round. The leader was local man Yuki Furukawa, who shot a brilliant 9-under 62 for a one-shot lead over four others, all of them Japanese at the PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Ibaraki.

The top international player was Filipino De Los Santos, competing on a limited status from last year's QT. He carded 6-under 65 and was T-11.

Justin De Los Santos of the Philippines proved just how determined he is to make every tournament count when he impressed with an opening six-under-par 65. - PTI

Amandeep Drall second in Australia, Ridhima, Vani are eighth

India's Amandeep Drall got off to a fine start with a 4-under and was placed tied second at the Australian Women's Classic – Bonville as the two-week Australian swing got underway.

Amandeep's colleagues, Ridhima Dilawari, making her first international start of 2022, and Vani Kapoor were both tied eighth with rounds of 2-under 70. The fourth Indian in the field, Neha Tripathi (76) was tied 70th.

Amandeep, a prolific winner on the domestic Hero WPGT, had a sedate start with five pars and a bogey in first six holes. Then she birdied seventh and eighth but gave away a bogey on ninth to turn in even par. She then birdied 12th, 14th, 15th and 18th.

Ridhima had four birdies and two bogeys, while Vani had five birdies against three bogeys.

Apart from Amandeep, the third player in tied second 2 is Australia's Stephanie Bunque, who made two eagles on her way to her round of 68.- PTI