July 25, Indian sports news wrap: Ramkumar Ramanathan qualifies for Atlanta Open main draw

TENNIS

Ramkumar Ramanathan qualifies for Atlanta Open main draw

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan qualified for the main draw of Atlanta Open with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (2) win over fourth seed and World No. 87 Jack Draper of Great Britain on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Chennai, ranked 196 in singles, had entered the qualifying draw of the ATP250 event as an alternate. He had thrashed seventh seed and American World No. 107 Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-1 in 59 minutes in the first round the previous day.

Ramkumar will face local wildcard Ben Shilton in the opening round of the main draw. If Ramkumar wins, he’ll be up against World No. 22 and six-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner who received a bye in the first round.

The Indian had last featured in the main draw of a tour-level event at the Maharashtra Open in Pune in February this year where he was awarded a wildcard. The last time Ramkumar had qualified for the main draw was at the ATP500 event in Washington last year.

Ramkumar will also participate in doubles as the Indian World No. 64 and his Mexican partner Hans Hach Verdugo will play against third-seeded local pair of Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock in the first round.

- Team Sportstar