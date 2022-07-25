More Sports

July 25, Indian sports news wrap: Ramkumar Ramanathan qualifies for Atlanta Open main draw

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports from July 25, 2022.

Team Sportstar
25 July, 2022 11:21 IST
25 July, 2022 11:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan in action during a 2022 Davis Cup tie at the Delhi Gymkhana.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan in action during a 2022 Davis Cup tie at the Delhi Gymkhana. | Photo Credit: V. V. KRISHNAN

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports from July 25, 2022.

TENNIS

Ramkumar Ramanathan qualifies for Atlanta Open main draw

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan qualified for the main draw of Atlanta Open with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (2) win over fourth seed and World No. 87 Jack Draper of Great Britain on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Chennai, ranked 196 in singles, had entered the qualifying draw of the ATP250 event as an alternate. He had thrashed seventh seed and American World No. 107 Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-1 in 59 minutes in the first round the previous day.

Ramkumar will face local wildcard Ben Shilton in the opening round of the main draw. If Ramkumar wins, he’ll be up against World No. 22 and six-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner who received a bye in the first round.

The Indian had last featured in the main draw of a tour-level event at the Maharashtra Open in Pune in February this year where he was awarded a wildcard. The last time Ramkumar had qualified for the main draw was at the ATP500 event in Washington last year.

Ramkumar will also participate in doubles as the Indian World No. 64 and his Mexican partner Hans Hach Verdugo will play against third-seeded local pair of Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock in the first round.

- Team Sportstar

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us