July 27, Indian sports news wrap: Indian equestrians set for FEI World Championships

EQUESTRIAN

Touching a new high, India's three equestrians, including ace rider Fouaad Mirza, have qualified for the Dressage and Eventing World Championships to be held in August and September.

Anush Agarwalla and Shruti Vora will compete in the FEI Dressage World Championships, which is set to be held at Herning, Denmark from August 5 to 11.

Both are preparing for the championships in Germany.

Mirza will compete in FEI World Championship Eventing, which is scheduled to be held at Pratoni, Italy from September 10 to 12.

India's Eventing team had won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

In 1982, Indian riders had won the country's first gold medals at the Asian games and finished with an astounding haul of three gold, one silver, and a bronze.

"The high cost associated with the sport had turned equestrian into a niche sport which made the growth and development painstakingly slow. But the efforts of the EFI despite various challenges, with complete support of Indian Army and the athletes has not been in vain," Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) Secretary General Colonel Jaiveer Singh said.

"Today, the level of competition in the country has evolved and Indian riders have achieved podium finishes in important world and regional competitions."

GOLF

Tvesa joins Aditi and Diksha at the Women’s Scottish Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik hopes her return to action after a short gap at the women's Scottish Open will end her none-too-good run this season on the Ladies European Tour.

Tvesa, who was in Top-20 of the LET Order of Merit last season, has been struggling to make cuts and finishing way down on the leaderboard this season.

Now she hopes her fortunes will turn as she tees up at the Dundonald Links in Troon as the Scottish summer of golf continues.

The other Indians in the field are Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

With the event being co-sanctioned by the LPGA, this is a great chance for the European players wanting to move to the LPGA. Also, the fact that it comes ahead of the AIG Women's Open means a chance to get into the field for the Major.

Aditi comes to Europe after numerous starts with modest results on the LPGA, while Diksha Dagar, after some moderate results, had Top-20 finishes in Amundi German Masters and Big Green Egg Open.

Aditi will play with Yealimi Noh of the US and Swiss golfer, Kim Metraux, while Tvesa plays with the 2019 Hero Women's Indian Open winner Christine Wolf, who is back after a four-month break from golf, and Allisen Corpusz of the US.

Diksha Dagar tees off in the company of Scot Hannah McCook and Lauren Stephenson of the US.

Austria’s Wolf has not featured on the LET after the season’s curtain-raiser at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. She then put aside her golf bag and traveled through South America.

"It's something I've always wanted to do and I felt like it's a good time to step away for a little bit, and come back more motivated than ever. Our world has so much to offer and I am so grateful I got to do this trip and put some things in perspective as well," she said.

After four months on the road, Dundonald Links is her first destination back on tour.