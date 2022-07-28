July 28, Indian Sports news wrap: Manish, Siddharth to play final of AITA Ranking tournament

TENNIS

G Manish sustained his good run and outplayed second seed Dhruv Hirpara to set up a title clash with Siddharth Arya in the Rs.5,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Thursday.

In the women’s event, Vaishnavi Adkar beat fifth seed Himaanshika Singh 6-2, 6-1. She will meet Shimreen Ahamed in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between Hitakamya Singh Narwal and Pooja Ingale.

The Results Men (semifinals): Siddharth Arya bt Aryan Shah 6-3, 6-3; G Manish bt Dhruv Hirpara 6-2, 6-2. Women (quarterfinals): Vaishnavi Adkar bt Himaanshika Singh 6-2, 6-1; Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Prathiba Narayan 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Pooja Ingale bt Radhika Yadav 6-4, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Digvijay Singh Shotgun C’Ships: Preeti clinches womens gold

Preeti Rajak mastered a competitive field and a heavy spell of rain during the finals to clinch both the women’s and junior gold medals in the Digvijay Singh shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughalakabad, on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Preeti who is groomed by Mansher Singh and Yogendra Pal Singh at the Madhya Pradesh Academy, beat Shreyasi Singh 28-24 for the women’s gold. It was perhaps hard for Shreyasi to focus, not only because of the rain, but also perhaps owing to the championship being hosted in her father’s memory.

Qualification topper Manisha Keer finished fourth, pipped by Ayesha Khan to the bronze medal.

Preeti had earlier won the junior gold, beating Aadya Tripathi 23-22.

The men’s gold was bagged by Olympiian Chenai in a thrilling fashion. Kynan was on the brink of elimination as he was tied on 18 for the second spot in the semifinals with Shapath Bharadwaj, but the latter missed the bird in the shoot-off. Lakshjeet Singh Sindhu who topped that semifinal with 23, eventually finished fourth behind qualification topper Vivaan Kapoor (120).

Kynan beat Fahd Sultan, son of former Asian champion and coach Anwer Sultan, 31-27 for the gold. Interestingly, Fahd and Lakshjeet had won the shoot-off against Akshay Kumar for the last two spots to make the semifinals, and did remarkably well thereafter.

Rayyan Rizvi, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shardul Vihan failed to progress beyond the semifinals.

A dejected Vivaan was unable to focus in the subsequent junior event, and finished fourth in his semifinal. Aryavansh Tyagi bagged the gold, beating Arav Singh Dagar 28-26.

The results: Men: 1. Kynan Chenai 31 (18) 119; 2. Fahd Sultan 27 (22) 116; 3. Vivaan Kapoor 18 (21) 120; 4. Lakshjeet Singh Sindhu 9 (23) 116. Women: 1. Preeti Rajak 28 (18) 110; 2. Shreyasi Singh 24 (18) 110; 3. Ayesha Khan 18 (18) 104; 4. Manisha Keer 12 (17) 114. Junior men: 1. Aryavansh Tyagi 28 (20) 109; 2. Arav Singh Dagar 26 (20) 114; 3. Abhishek Patil 20 (20) 106; 4. Tarvez Singh Sandhu 10 (23) 108. Junior women: 1. Preeti Rajak 23 (14) 110; 2. Aadya Tripathi 22 (21) 104; 3. Suhanya Singh 14 (20) 97; 4. Sabeera Haris 8 (19) 104.

-Kamesh Srinivasan