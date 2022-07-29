July 29, Indian Sports news wrap: G Manish wins AITA Ranking Tournament

Tennis

Nitten Kirrtane wins a double crown in Finland

Former National champion Nitten Kirrtane won a double crown in the ITF-700 Seniors Midnight Sun tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

Third seed Nitten beat top seed Salim Benhmda of Morocco 6-0, 6-2 in the over-45 singles final. He dropped only seven games in all in winning the title.

The 48-year-old Nitten won the over-40 doubles title with Dariusz Lewandowski of Poland.

G Manish wins AITA Ranking Tournament

G Manish of Karnataka sustained his fine run and beat Siddharth Arya 6-3, 6-1, in the men’s final of the Rs.5,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Friday.

Manish who was stretched to three sets in the first round by Oges Tejo

did not drop a set thereafter in cruising to the title. Siddharth had beaten the top seed VM Ranjeet in the quarterfinals, but could not respond well to Manish’s game this day.

In the women’s section, Vaishnavi Adkar set up a title clash with Pooja Ingale.

Pooja also made the doubles final with Ishwari Matere and will play Paavanii Paathak and Chandana Potugari.

The results:

Men (final): G Manish bt Sidddharth Arya 6-3, 6-1.

Women (semifinals): Vaishnavi Adkar bt Shimreen Ahamed 6-1, 6-1; Pooja Ingale bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 6-2, 6-1.