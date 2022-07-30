July 30, Indian Sports news wrap: Vaishnavi Adkar wins AITA ranking tournament

TENNIS - AITA Ranking Tournament

Qualifier Vaishnavi Adkar beat Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the women’s title in the ₹5,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Saturday.

Pooja won the doubles title with Ishwari Matere. The men’s doubles title was bagged by Dhruv Hirpara and Aryan Shah. G Manish had won the men's singles title earlier.

The singles champion collected ₹31,250 and the runners-up ₹21,000. The doubles champions pocketed ₹15,500 and the runners-up ₹9,500.

The results (finals) Men’s doubles: Dhruv Hirpara & Aryan Shah bt Ricky Chaudhary & Udit Kamboj 6-4, 6-1. Women: Vaishnavi Adkar bt Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Pooja Ingale & Ishwari Matere bt Paavani Paathak & Chandana Potugari 6-1, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Digvijay Singh shotgun c’ships: Anantjeet, Gurjoat lead in men’s skeet

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Singh led with 72 out of 75 after three rounds of men’s skeet in the Digvijay Singh shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Abhay Singh Sekhon was one point behind the leaders, while Olympian and World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was on 69, along with two others, Arjun Thakur and Parampal Singh Guron, following increasingly better rounds of 22, 23 and 24. Amrinder Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Sanyashi were on 68.

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon and Maheshwari Chauhan led with 70, one point ahead of Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, the junior women leaders.

Areeba Khan and Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala were on 68. Sanjana Sood (67), Rashmmi Rathore (65) and Darshna Rathore (64) will be trying to step up their score so as to ensure a top-eight finish and a progress into the semifinals.

Karttiki Singh Shaktawat was struggling with 54, following rounds of 20, 16 and 18.

Abhay Singh Sekhon (71) led in the junior men’s event, comfortably ahead of Rajveer Singh Gill and Bhavtegh Singh Gill (67).

Two more rounds will be followed by the semifinals and medal rounds on Sunday.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Tennis: ITF men’s tennis tournament

Top seeds Purav Raja and Divij Sharan were beaten 6-3, 3-6, [10-8] in the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Edwardsville, US.

In the $15,000 event in Colombo, SD Prajwal Dev beat third seed Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-4 to set up a title clash with second seed Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine.

Manish won the doubles title with Parikshit Somani, beating the top seeds Quentin Folliot and Vanshelboim.

The Results $25,000 ITF men, Edwardsville, US Doubles (semifinals): Kweisi Kenyatte & Cooper Williams (US) bt Purav Raja & Divij Sharan 6-3, 3-6, [10-8]; Quarterfinals: Purav & Divij bt George Goldhoff & Mac Kiger (US) 6-0, 4-6, [10-7]. $15,000 ITF men, Colombo, Sri Lanka Singles (semifinals): SD Prajwal Dev bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-4; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles (final): Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar bt Quentin Folliot (Fra) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 7-6(6), 7-5. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (semifinals): Ken Cavrak & Chase Ferguson (Aus) bt Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 3-6, 6-3, (10-4).

- Kamesh Srinivasan