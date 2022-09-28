Indian sports news wrap, September 28

HOCKEY

Nehru girls tournament: Mahila Hockey Academy thrashes Punjab Public School

Gayatri Mahavar scored six goals including a hat-trick to help Mahila Hockey Academy, Ajmer, beat Punjab Public School, Nabha, 10-0 in a preliminary league match in group-D of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In group-C, Nisha scored a hat-trick for Rachna Public School, Ghumanhera, to salvage some pride and bridge the gap after the opponent, Sri Guru Nanak School, Rajnandgaon, had taken a 6-0 lead.

Results (league stage) Pool A Naharkatia New High School, Assam (Priyanka Panika 3, Milka Surin 2, Sunita Rajput 2, Joymoti Gorh) bt One Thousand Hockey Legs 8-0 Pool B GIC BHEL, Ranipur, Haridwar, 10 (Mukta 3, Saloni 2, Gungun 2, Anshika Soni, Manshi, Jyoti Mehra) bt SNBP School, Pune 10-0. Pool C Sri Guru Nanak SSS, Rajnandgaon (Sheetla Yadav 2, Anchal, Vasundhara Mandavi, Anchal Verma, Aradhana Rajbhar) bt RAchna Public School, Ghumanhera (Nisha 3) 6-3. Pool D Mahila Hockey Academy, Ajmer (Gayatri Mahavar 6, NIkku Gurjar, Shaksi Sharma, Thavri Meena, Chetna Rani Das) bt Punjab Public School, Nabha 10-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Bopanna-Middelkoop pair reaches quarterfinals in Tel Aviv

Rohan Bopanna, seeded No.1 with Matwe Middelkoop, beat Hamad Medjedovic and Yshai Oliel 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-6] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP250 tennis tournament in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Middelkoop will play Denys Molchanova and Franko Skugor.

In the WTA event in Estonia, Prarthana Thombare in partnership with Isabelle Haverlag was beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by the Kichenok sisters, Lyudmyla and Nadiia.

Results ATP250 Tel Aviv, Israel Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) & Yshai Oliel (Isr) 4-6, 7-6(4), [10-6]. ATP Challenger, Orleans, France Singles (first round): Adrian Andreev (Bul) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antoine Escoffier (Fra) & Jonas Forejtek (Cze) bt Purav Raja & Divij Sharan 3-6, 6-2,[10-5]. WTA250 Tallinn, Estonia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lyudmyla Kichenok & Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) bt Isabelle Haverlag (Ned) & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-4. ATP Challenger Lisbon, Portugal Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Goncalo Falcao & Pedro Sousa (Por) 7-5, 6-0. ITF $25k Tay Ninh, Vietnam Singles (first round): Ajeet Rai (Nzl) bt Fardeen Quamar 6-1, 6-4; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Min Tuan Pham (Vie) 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 (retired); Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Darrshan Suresh (Mas) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. ITF $15k Monastir, Tunisia Men’s Singles (first round): Luca Wiedenmann (Ger) bt Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-0. Women’s Singles (first round): Sarah Mueller (Ger) bt Kaniska Sreenath 6-0, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mia Popovic (USA) & Priyanka Rodricks bt Carolina Alvarez (Ecu)& Martina Tebes (Chi) 6-2, 6-1. ITF $15k Guayaquil, Ecuador Singles (first round): Antonia Samudio (Col) bt Priyanka Rodricks 6-0, 6-2; Smriti Bhain bt Martina Tebes (Chi) 6-0, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Asian U-16 tournament: Aditya upsets top seed Namish to reach semis

Aditya Mor beat top seed Namish Sharma 6-2, 6-2 in the boys quarterfinals of the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, Aditya will play third seed Daksh Kapoor who beat Rudra Batham after losing the first set.

The other semifinal will be between Aradhya Kshitij and second seed Aashravya Mehra.

In the girls section, top seed Jaya Kapoor set up a semifinal against Arzan Khorakiwala, and the other semifinal will be between Shagun Kumari and Ridhima Singh.

Results (quarterfinals) Under-16 boys Aditya Mor bt Namish Sharma 6-2, 6-2; Daksh Kapoor bt Rudra Batham 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aradhya Kshitij bt Praneel Sharma 6-3, 6-3; Aashravya Mehra bt Advit Tiwari 6-2, 6-4. Under-16 girls Jaya Kapoor bt Parigya Yadav 6-0, 6-0; Arzan Khorakiwala bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-2, 6-1; Shagun Kumari bt Zufeesha Khan 6-0, 6-1; Ridhima Singh bt Isheeta Midha 4-2 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Kartik Sharma grabs two-shot lead in Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational

Kartik Sharma shot a five-under 67 to take a two-shot lead over the duo of Manu Gandas and Sachin Baisoya at the half-way stage of the Rs. one crore Kapil Dev-GranT Thornton Invitational golf tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, on Wednesday.

With a two-round tally of six-under 138 Kartik overtook Day One leader Dhruv Sheoran who slipped to the fourth spot following a 73 for an aggregate of 141.

Meanwhile, 'rookie' Arjun Puri shot an eight-under 64 to equal the course record of Shubhankar Sharma set during the 2018 Indian Open.

Puri shot an 86 on the first day but his remarkable 22-stroke improvement lifted him from the overnight tied 119th spot to 43rd.

The ‘cut’ came at seven-over 151 and left 56 professionals in the fray.

- Rakesh Rao

CHESS

FIDE Women’s Grand Prix: Draw keeps Vaishali in eighth spot

R. Vaishali drew with former World junior girls champion Polina Shuvalova in 20 moves following perpetual checks in the 10th and penultimate round of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

Russian Kateryna Lagno, playing under the FIDE flag, led the field with 7.5 points. Vaishali, a late replacement for K. Humpy, was eighth after four players tied at the fifth spot with 4.5 points.

- Rakesh Rao