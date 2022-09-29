Indian sports news wrap, September 29

GOLF

Rashid lies tied second, Kapur 7th in Mercuries Taiwan Masters

India’s Rashid Khan played an eventful first round and shot a fine five-under 67 to lie one-shot off the lead at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters golf tournament here on Thursday.

Rashid, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, was one shot behind defending champion Wang Wei-hsiang, who picked up from where he left in last year’s event with a six-under 66.

It was a good day for the Indians, as Shiv Kapur, who opened last week’s event in Chinese Taipei with an eight-under card, was once again solid in the first round here with a four-under 68 that placed him at T-7.

Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-13 while Udayan Mane, Rahil Gangjee and S Chikkarangappa were T-19 with 70 each. SSP Chawrasia (71) was T-27 as were Honey Baisoya and M Dharma.

Four other Indians, Aman Raj, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa and Ajeetesh Sandhu shot 73 each and were T-54, while Karandeep Kochhar (74) was T-74.

-PTI