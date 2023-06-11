Indian sports news wrap, June 11

Published : Jun 11, 2023 13:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Chennai

BADMINTON

Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women’s final on Saturday.

This is the Assam shuttler’s third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.

In the men’s singles, unseeded Ravi got the better of Malaysia’s seventh seed Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

Top-seeded women’s doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam finished runners up after going down to Thailand’s Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 22-24,15-21.