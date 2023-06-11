Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 11

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 10.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 13:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ashmita Chaliha in action.
Ashmita Chaliha in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Ashmita Chaliha in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Chennai

BADMINTON

Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male.

Third seed Ashmita came from a game down to eke out a 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir in an all-Indian women’s final on Saturday.

This is the Assam shuttler’s third BWF International Challenge victory having previously won the Tata Open India International and Dubai International.

In the men’s singles, unseeded Ravi got the better of Malaysia’s seventh seed Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

Top-seeded women’s doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam finished runners up after going down to Thailand’s Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong 22-24,15-21.

Related Topics

Ashmita Chaliha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 5 updates: Kohli, Rahane key in record chase at Oval; India needs 280 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Broad
    Reuters
  4. Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289
    AP
  5. Pope tips Crawley to make his mark in Ashes series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289
    AP
  3. UFC 289: Nunes announces retirement after recording most wins in women’s UFC history
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 5 updates: Kohli, Rahane key in record chase at Oval; India needs 280 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Broad
    Reuters
  4. Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289
    AP
  5. Pope tips Crawley to make his mark in Ashes series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment