Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 20

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 20.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 18:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tvesa Malik of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Tvesa Malik of India in action. | Photo Credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tvesa Malik of India in action. | Photo Credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Chennai

GOLF

Tvesa leads the field in the ninth leg of WPG Tour

Tvesa Malik will be looking at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at home to regain the form that made her India’s top star two seasons ago when she leads a 39-player field in the ninth leg at the Prestige Golfshire on Wednesday.

Tvesa will start favourite for the week as she tees off with Marshneil Prasad and Khushi Khanijau.

The field also includes Seher Atwal, winner of the first event this season, and Sneha Singh, the only multiple winner in 2023. With Gaurika Bishnoi, winner of the eighth leg not in the field, both Seher and Sneha will be battling for the lead on the Hero Order of Merit.

Currently, Seher leads with earnings of Rs. 6,59,635 to Sneha’s Rs. 6,54,667. Gaurika is in third place with 5,99,000.

The six amateurs in the field include Keerthana Rajeev, who finished runner-up last week to Gaurika Bishnoi at Clover Greens, and Lavanya Jadon, who recently played in the Japan Open Amateur Championships but missed the cut. The experience would surely help the teenager, who shot rounds of 77-74.

The other amateurs are Vidhatri Urs, Mannat Brar, Aaradhya Shetty, and Saanvi Somu.

-PTI

Related Topics

Tvesa Malik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 112/3 (32 overs); Khawaja, Boland resume chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bopanna, Ankita to spearhead Indian challenge in tennis at Asian Games
    PTI
  5. England have hit sweet spot since World Cup heartache, says Southgate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Giro d’Italia winner Roglic will not ride Tour de France
    Reuters
  3. French investigators raid headquarters of Paris Olympics organisers
    AP
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 112/3 (32 overs); Khawaja, Boland resume chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bopanna, Ankita to spearhead Indian challenge in tennis at Asian Games
    PTI
  5. England have hit sweet spot since World Cup heartache, says Southgate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment