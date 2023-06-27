Indian sports news wrap, June 27

BOXING

Youth Women’s Nationals: Two-time Asian Junior champion Nikita Chand starts on a winning note

Uttarakhand’s pugilist Nikita Chand kicked off her campaign with a win on opening day of the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championships in Bhopal.

Nikita (60kg) emerged victorious against Vaishnavi Waghmare of Maharashtra with a 4:1 scoreline. The two-time Asian Junior Champion started off the first round cautiously but impressively shifted gears as the bout progressed to secure a triumphant start to the championship.

Nikita will take on Anamika Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in the next round.

The day’s matches witnessed impressive performances from emerging boxing talents. Bhawna Sharma of Haryana (48kg), Shalini Gupta of Uttar Pradesh (52kg), Nidhi of Chandigarh (52kg), Riya Toor (60kg) of Punjab and Supriya Rawat of Delhi (66kg) all secured comprehensive victories with an identical scoreline of 5:0.

Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra delivered a commanding performance in the 50kg category and overpowered Megha Behra of Odisha to record a win by RSC (Referee Stopping the Contest) in Round 1.

On Tuesday, Anshu (50kg) of Haryana will square off with Archana U N of Karnataka.

In the 54kg category, Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh will face off against Manaswini Sabat of Odisha while Neha of Chandigarh will take to the ring against Charu Yadav of Rajasthan.

Kirti (+81kg) of Haryana will go head-to-head against Manisha Giri of Punjab.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament: Divya reaches quarterfinals

Divya Ungrish got past second seed Kashish Bhatia in the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs.100,000 women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Tuesday.

Divya led 6-2, 1-0 when Kashish conceded the match as she felt dizzy and unable to stay on court.

RESULTS (Pre-quarterfinals) Sahira Singh bt Kanupriya Rajawat 6-0, 6-4; Divya Bhardwaj bt Ananya Dhankhar 6-3, 6-3; Riya Uboveja bt Ayushi Singh 6-2, 6-1; Himaanshika Singh bt Aditi Tyagi 6-1, 6-2; Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Muskan Prajapat 6-1, 6-1; Sachi Sharma bt Kanika Rapria 6-1, 6-1; Riya Sachdeva bt Priya 6-1, 6-0; Divya Ungrish bt Kashish Bhatia 6-2, 1-0 (conceded).

- Team Sportstar

MOTORSPORT

Mumbai’s Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

Eleven-year-old Indian kart racer Hamza Balasinorwala fought his way from the back to clinch the second position on the podium in the 4th Round of the IAME Asia Series in Sepang on Monday night.

The Grade 6 student of Podar International School, Mumbai improved with every practice session but was hit by bad luck in the crucial qualifying round to take the twelfth position on the Cadet class grid.

Hamza suffered another setback in Heat 1, pulling out of the race – eventually won by Esteban Freihuber from the Philippines -- in the first lap itself.

The Rayo Racing prodigy made a strong comeback in Heat 2, overtaking several experienced racers from around Asia to finish fourth. Singapore’s Aaron Mehta won this race, ahead of Thai racer Kamolphu Anuchatkul and Freihuber.

In the pre-finals, Hamza expertly manoeuvred through the field from a 10th-place starting position, to finish fifth place. Mehta notched up his second consecutive win while Anuchatkul and Freihuber once again took the other two places on the podium.

As the finishing order of the pre-final decides the start order for the final, the Indian began from fifth on the grid. Getting off to a good start, Hamza soon found his way past Singapore’s Maximilian Schilling only to be passed by another Singaporean -- Michael Lederer.

Lederer eventually took the win two seconds ahead of Hamza.

“I am really happy to get my first international podium. I want to thank my family and team for their support,” Hamza, who has already notched up multiple podiums in the IndiKarting Pro Races, said.

- Team Sportstar