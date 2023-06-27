MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 27

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 27.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 18:51 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nikita Chand (blue) reacts after her win over Vaishnavi Waghmare (red) in opening round of 60kg category at Youth Women’s National Boxing Championships in Bhopal on Tuesday.
Nikita Chand (blue) reacts after her win over Vaishnavi Waghmare (red) in opening round of 60kg category at Youth Women’s National Boxing Championships in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Nikita Chand (blue) reacts after her win over Vaishnavi Waghmare (red) in opening round of 60kg category at Youth Women’s National Boxing Championships in Bhopal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BOXING

Youth Women’s Nationals: Two-time Asian Junior champion Nikita Chand starts on a winning note

Uttarakhand’s pugilist Nikita Chand kicked off her campaign with a win on opening day of the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championships in Bhopal.

Nikita (60kg) emerged victorious against Vaishnavi Waghmare of Maharashtra with a 4:1 scoreline. The two-time Asian Junior Champion started off the first round cautiously but impressively shifted gears as the bout progressed to secure a triumphant start to the championship.

Nikita will take on Anamika Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in the next round.

The day’s matches witnessed impressive performances from emerging boxing talents. Bhawna Sharma of Haryana (48kg), Shalini Gupta of Uttar Pradesh (52kg), Nidhi of Chandigarh (52kg), Riya Toor (60kg) of Punjab and Supriya Rawat of Delhi (66kg) all secured comprehensive victories with an identical scoreline of 5:0.

Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra delivered a commanding performance in the 50kg category and overpowered Megha Behra of Odisha to record a win by RSC (Referee Stopping the Contest) in Round 1.

On Tuesday, Anshu (50kg) of Haryana will square off with Archana U N of Karnataka.

In the 54kg category, Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh will face off against Manaswini Sabat of Odisha while Neha of Chandigarh will take to the ring against Charu Yadav of Rajasthan.

Kirti (+81kg) of Haryana will go head-to-head against Manisha Giri of Punjab.

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament: Divya reaches quarterfinals

Divya Ungrish got past second seed Kashish Bhatia in the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs.100,000 women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Tuesday.

Divya led 6-2, 1-0 when Kashish conceded the match as she felt dizzy and unable to stay on court.

RESULTS (Pre-quarterfinals)
Sahira Singh bt Kanupriya Rajawat 6-0, 6-4; Divya Bhardwaj bt Ananya Dhankhar 6-3, 6-3; Riya Uboveja bt Ayushi Singh 6-2, 6-1; Himaanshika Singh bt Aditi Tyagi 6-1, 6-2; Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Muskan Prajapat 6-1, 6-1; Sachi Sharma bt Kanika Rapria 6-1, 6-1; Riya Sachdeva bt Priya 6-1, 6-0; Divya Ungrish bt Kashish Bhatia 6-2, 1-0 (conceded).

- Team Sportstar

MOTORSPORT

Mumbai’s Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

Hamza Balasinorwala with the trophy.

Hamza Balasinorwala with the trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eleven-year-old Indian kart racer Hamza Balasinorwala fought his way from the back to clinch the second position on the podium in the 4th Round of the IAME Asia Series in Sepang on Monday night.

The Grade 6 student of Podar International School, Mumbai improved with every practice session but was hit by bad luck in the crucial qualifying round to take the twelfth position on the Cadet class grid.

Hamza suffered another setback in Heat 1, pulling out of the race – eventually won by Esteban Freihuber from the Philippines -- in the first lap itself.

The Rayo Racing prodigy made a strong comeback in Heat 2, overtaking several experienced racers from around Asia to finish fourth. Singapore’s Aaron Mehta won this race, ahead of Thai racer Kamolphu Anuchatkul and Freihuber.

In the pre-finals, Hamza expertly manoeuvred through the field from a 10th-place starting position, to finish fifth place. Mehta notched up his second consecutive win while Anuchatkul and Freihuber once again took the other two places on the podium.

As the finishing order of the pre-final decides the start order for the final, the Indian began from fifth on the grid. Getting off to a good start, Hamza soon found his way past Singapore’s Maximilian Schilling only to be passed by another Singaporean -- Michael Lederer.

Lederer eventually took the win two seconds ahead of Hamza.

“I am really happy to get my first international podium. I want to thank my family and team for their support,” Hamza, who has already notched up multiple podiums in the IndiKarting Pro Races, said.

- Team Sportstar

Related stories

Related Topics

AITA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch: Koulibaly begins Chelsea exodus to Saudi Pro League
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi set for captaincy debut as Central Zone takes on East Zone
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship 2023: IND v KUW lineups, Sahal benched, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. England’s Stokes ‘sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. USOPC will listen to any IOC plan for Russians to compete at Paris Games
    Reuters
  3. India’s Kasha, Noa set new records at World Powerlifting Championship
    PTI
  4. Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash
    AP
  5. India announces Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch: Koulibaly begins Chelsea exodus to Saudi Pro League
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi set for captaincy debut as Central Zone takes on East Zone
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. India vs Kuwait LIVE, SAFF Championship 2023: IND v KUW lineups, Sahal benched, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. England’s Stokes ‘sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment