MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 28

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 28.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 18:43 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kirti (red) reacts after winning against Manisha Giri in the +81kg bout at the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship in Bhopal on Wednesday.
Kirti (red) reacts after winning against Manisha Giri in the +81kg bout at the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship in Bhopal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Kirti (red) reacts after winning against Manisha Giri in the +81kg bout at the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship in Bhopal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BOXING

Youth Women’s Nationals: Asian Junior Champion Kirti storms into quarters 

Pugilists Kirti and Nikita recorded contrasting victories and progressed to the quarterfinals of the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Kirti (+81kg) showcased her exceptional skills and secured a 5:0 victory against Manisha Giri from Punjab. The reigning Asian Junior Champion’s precision and agility were on full display throughout the bout as she left no room for doubt about her superiority in the ring.

Kirti will take on Keerthana Lakshmi of Telangana in her quarters bout.

Two-time Asian junior champion Nikita (60kg) had to grind hard to secure a hard-fought 5:2 win on points after her bout against Anamika Yadav from Uttar Pradesh was reviewed. The Uttarakhand-born pugilist utilized her quick movement and swift punches to emerge victorious in the fiercely contested bout.

Following her triumph, Nikita will square off against Sakshi of Haryana in the quarterfinals.

- Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

Manu, Shriyanka, Goldie top trials

Olympian Manu Bhaker returned to winning ways while Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi and Madhya Pradesh’s Goldie Gujjar also found success on day five of the National Selection Trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters here on Wednesday.

Taking aim at the Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital, Manu won the Women’s 25m Pistol T6 final with a score of 39, just one below the world record and after registering a blank in the second five-shot series.

Shriyanka took home the Women’s 10m Air Rifle T6 title while Goldie won the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T5 competition respectively.

Manu first topped qualifications with a score of 591 and then registered four perfect fives and an equal number of fours, in the 10 rapid-fire five-shot series final to leave senior shooter and fellow Olympian Rahi Sarnobat two points behind in second place.

Rahi’s Maharashtra junior Abhidnya Ashok Patil finished third with 32. The top three followed the same sequence as in qualifications.

In the Men’s 3P T5 competition, Goldie Gujjar topped qualifications with a score of 586 out of a possible 600 and then logging 454.5 to win outright.

Himachal’s Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu was second with 453.7 while the Navy’s Niraj Kumar was third with 443.5.

In the Women’s 10m Air Rifle T6, Odisha’s Shriyanka was fourth to qualify with a score of 632.1. She led from the start of the final with a brilliant first series of 53 and never looked back.

Her 253.1 was better than T5 winner Ramita’s 252.4. Nancy of Haryana registered a second consecutive third place finish by posting 230.7. Ramita had topped the qualifications.

-PTI

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. MPL: Shidhaye heroics help Puneri Bappa beat Eagle Nashik Titans in Eliminator
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tongue removes Warner, Khawaja; AUS 130/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Maatouk fires Lebanon into semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh insists Russians should be excluded from Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. ‘Was supposed to fix teeth, now I break them’: India’s MMA star Angad Bisht vows to keep fighting
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Faulkner doubt for Tour de France Femmes after road accident
    Reuters
  5. Indians who have qualified for Asian Games 2022 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stimac to learn touchline fate on June 29
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. MPL: Shidhaye heroics help Puneri Bappa beat Eagle Nashik Titans in Eliminator
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tongue removes Warner, Khawaja; AUS 130/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Maatouk fires Lebanon into semifinals with a 1-0 win over Maldives
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment