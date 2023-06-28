Indian sports news wrap, June 28

BOXING

Youth Women’s Nationals: Asian Junior Champion Kirti storms into quarters

Pugilists Kirti and Nikita recorded contrasting victories and progressed to the quarterfinals of the sixth Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Kirti (+81kg) showcased her exceptional skills and secured a 5:0 victory against Manisha Giri from Punjab. The reigning Asian Junior Champion’s precision and agility were on full display throughout the bout as she left no room for doubt about her superiority in the ring.

Kirti will take on Keerthana Lakshmi of Telangana in her quarters bout.

Two-time Asian junior champion Nikita (60kg) had to grind hard to secure a hard-fought 5:2 win on points after her bout against Anamika Yadav from Uttar Pradesh was reviewed. The Uttarakhand-born pugilist utilized her quick movement and swift punches to emerge victorious in the fiercely contested bout.

Following her triumph, Nikita will square off against Sakshi of Haryana in the quarterfinals.

SHOOTING

Manu, Shriyanka, Goldie top trials

Olympian Manu Bhaker returned to winning ways while Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi and Madhya Pradesh’s Goldie Gujjar also found success on day five of the National Selection Trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters here on Wednesday.

Taking aim at the Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital, Manu won the Women’s 25m Pistol T6 final with a score of 39, just one below the world record and after registering a blank in the second five-shot series.

Shriyanka took home the Women’s 10m Air Rifle T6 title while Goldie won the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T5 competition respectively.

Manu first topped qualifications with a score of 591 and then registered four perfect fives and an equal number of fours, in the 10 rapid-fire five-shot series final to leave senior shooter and fellow Olympian Rahi Sarnobat two points behind in second place.

Rahi’s Maharashtra junior Abhidnya Ashok Patil finished third with 32. The top three followed the same sequence as in qualifications.

In the Men’s 3P T5 competition, Goldie Gujjar topped qualifications with a score of 586 out of a possible 600 and then logging 454.5 to win outright.

Himachal’s Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu was second with 453.7 while the Navy’s Niraj Kumar was third with 443.5.

In the Women’s 10m Air Rifle T6, Odisha’s Shriyanka was fourth to qualify with a score of 632.1. She led from the start of the final with a brilliant first series of 53 and never looked back.

Her 253.1 was better than T5 winner Ramita’s 252.4. Nancy of Haryana registered a second consecutive third place finish by posting 230.7. Ramita had topped the qualifications.

