FOOTBALL

Manipur Marshals wins sixth Sunfeast Cup

Guwahati: The U-13 and U-16 teams of the Manipur Marshals won the sixth edition of the Sunfeast Cup. Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who graced the final at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Football Ground in Guwahati, presented the winners with the prestigious trophy.

Manipur was pitted against the Meghalaya Masters in both the age group title deciders.

The league, which began on September 26, witnessed matches between 246 teams from clubs and schools. Over 2700 players displayed their skillset and passion in the tournament.

Bhutia praised the league, saying, “It’s my pleasure to be associated with Sunfeast Cup which is promoting and nurturing football talent at the grassroot level. Northeast has always been an epicenter for sports enthusiasts in India. Sunfeast has been providing the right platform to the children to hone and showcase their football skills at a professional level. I hope to see some of these talents representing India in the coming days.”.

-Team Sportstar

MISCELLANEOUS

Sindhu launches Fit India School Week mascots Toofan and Toofani

To make the mascots popular among kids, they have been given powers like super speed. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday launched mascots Toofan and Toofani for Fit India Movement’s ‘Fit India School Week’ initiative for the year 2022.

During the digital launch, Sindhu said, “This initiative is very important because fitness habits must be inculcated from a very young age. I feel all schools should be part of this nation-wide initiative and motivate students towards a fit and healthy life. I am thrilled to launch the mascots Toofan and Toofani who promise to make the event even more fun and exciting.”

Fit India Movement, which was launched by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2019, kicked off its annual ‘Fit India School Week’ programme later that year, and is dedicated to encouraging schools in inculcating fitness habits and increasing awareness about fitness and sports among students.

To make the mascots popular among kids, they have been given powers like super speed. They also engage with people by telling them various stories about sports and fitness and inspire, educate and encourage them.

The fourth edition of ‘Fit India School Week’ will kick off on November 15.

-Team Sportstar