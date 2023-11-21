Indian sports news wrap, November 21

ATHLETICS

Former 110m hurdles world record holder Colin Jackson will be the international event ambassador of the Kolkata 25K road race to be held here on December 17.

Welsh sprinter Jackson set a world record of 12.91s to win the gold medal at the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships and won the World title again in Seville in 1999 with 13.04s. His world record stood for more than a decade. He won a silver medal at the 1998 Seoul Olympics.

Jackson also claimed a World Indoor hurdles title, Commonwealth Games gold medals and European outdoor and indoor championships.

- Team Sportstar