MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 21

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 21.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Colin Jackson.
FILE PHOTO: Colin Jackson. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Colin Jackson. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

ATHLETICS

Former 110m hurdles world record holder Colin Jackson will be the international event ambassador of the Kolkata 25K road race to be held here on December 17.

Welsh sprinter Jackson set a world record of 12.91s to win the gold medal at the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships and won the World title again in Seville in 1999 with 13.04s. His world record stood for more than a decade. He won a silver medal at the 1998 Seoul Olympics.

Jackson also claimed a World Indoor hurdles title, Commonwealth Games gold medals and European outdoor and indoor championships.

- Team Sportstar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG’s Zaire-Emery to miss rest of 2023 with ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. U-19 World Cup shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa: Report
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2023: Preview, schedule, streaming info
    Reuters
  5. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spieth selected to replace McIlroy on PGA Tour policy board considering Saudi deal
    Reuters
  4. Advani, Kothari set up title clash in World Billiards Championship
    PTI
  5. 79th National squash championship: Olympic medal doesn’t seem unachievable, says Abhay Singh
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG’s Zaire-Emery to miss rest of 2023 with ankle injury
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. U-19 World Cup shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa: Report
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2023: Preview, schedule, streaming info
    Reuters
  5. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment