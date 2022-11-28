More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, November 28

Here all the developments in Indian sport on Sunday, November 28.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 18:51 IST
28 November, 2022 18:51 IST
Photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan in the PSPB tennis tournament in Delhi on Monday.

Photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan in the PSPB tennis tournament in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Here all the developments in Indian sport on Sunday, November 28.

TENNIS

PSPB tournament

Rohan Bopanna gave glimpses of his big serves and fluent strokes as he beat Vishnu Vardhan 7-5 to enter the semifinals of the 41st PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

In the semifinals, Bopanna will play top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan. The other semifinal will be between Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal.

In the women’s event, Ankita Raina and Riya Bhatia have been given seeding and bye to play the semifinals.

In the team championship, Indian Oil set up a title clash against Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The results:
Men’s team (semifinals): Indian Oil bt Oil India Limited 2-0 (Sumit Nagal bt Chandrashekhar Mohanti 6-0, 6-0; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Udit Gogoi 6-0, 6-1).
ONGC bt HPCL 2-0 (VM Ranjeet bt Raj Kumar 6-0, 6-1; Vishnu Vardhan bt Sunny Rajpal 6-1, 6-1).
Men (quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt VM Ranjeet 7-5; Rohan Bopanna bt Vishnu Vardhan 7-5; Yuki Bhambri bt Divij Sharan 7-5; Sumit Nagal bt Pranta Sinha 7-1.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us