Indian sports news wrap, November 28

TENNIS

PSPB tournament

Rohan Bopanna gave glimpses of his big serves and fluent strokes as he beat Vishnu Vardhan 7-5 to enter the semifinals of the 41st PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

In the semifinals, Bopanna will play top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan. The other semifinal will be between Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal.

In the women’s event, Ankita Raina and Riya Bhatia have been given seeding and bye to play the semifinals.

In the team championship, Indian Oil set up a title clash against Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).