Indian sports wrap, November 6: Manika-Sathiyan pair loses in final at WTT Contender in Slovenia

TABLE TENNIS

WTT Contender Nova Gorica: Sathiyan-Manika pair loses in final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the final of the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia on Saturday.

Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin of Korea beat Sathiyan and Manika 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5) in the summit clash.

In the women’s doubles semifinal, Manika and Archana Kamath went down 1-3 (4-11, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11) against Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China.

- Team Sportstar