Indian sports wrap, November 7

GOLF

HGA , PGTI to organise Telangana Masters golf championship from November 8

The Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will organise the IRA Realty Telangana Masters golf championship at the Hyderabad Golf Club (Golconda) here from November 8 with a total prize money of Rs. 40 lakhs.

The championship, partnered by ITR Realty and powered by Telangana Tourism, will witness some of the big names including Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 & 2020 winner), defending champion Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh, Shamim Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, in action.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N. Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Tej Gangavarapu, Milind Soni, Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Vilok Gadwal will lead the local challenge.

Telangana Tourism and Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud in a message said they were proud to be associated with the event which would carry the Official World Golf Ranking points.

Mr. Narsi Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, IRA Realty Tech, said events like this would help to build the brand value of Telangana which is exactly why IRA Realty would like to be part of it.

Mr. Jayant Tagore, President, HGA, and Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, also spoke.