More Sports

Indian sports wrap, November 7

Here are all the major developments from Indian sports on November 7, 2022.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 17:07 IST
07 November, 2022 17:07 IST
(From left to right)- Udayan Mane (Olympian and Two Time Champion); Mr. D Vandith Reddy (Honorary Secretary, HGA); Mr. Jayant Tagore (President, HGA); Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy (CEO, PGTI); Mr. Kishore Reddy (Director, Sales and Marketing, IRA Realty) and Manu Gandas (Defending Champion).

(From left to right)- Udayan Mane (Olympian and Two Time Champion); Mr. D Vandith Reddy (Honorary Secretary, HGA); Mr. Jayant Tagore (President, HGA); Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy (CEO, PGTI); Mr. Kishore Reddy (Director, Sales and Marketing, IRA Realty) and Manu Gandas (Defending Champion). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are all the major developments from Indian sports on November 7, 2022.

GOLF

HGA , PGTI to organise Telangana Masters golf championship from November 8

The Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will organise the IRA Realty Telangana Masters golf championship at the Hyderabad Golf Club (Golconda) here from November 8 with a total prize money of Rs. 40 lakhs.

The championship, partnered by ITR Realty and powered by Telangana Tourism, will witness some of the big names including Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 & 2020 winner), defending champion Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh, Shamim Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, in action.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N. Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Tej Gangavarapu, Milind Soni, Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Vilok Gadwal will lead the local challenge.

Telangana Tourism and Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud in a message said they were proud to be associated with the event which would carry the Official World Golf Ranking points.

Mr. Narsi Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, IRA Realty Tech, said events like this would help to build the brand value of Telangana which is exactly why IRA Realty would like to be part of it.

Mr. Jayant Tagore, President, HGA, and Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, also spoke.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us