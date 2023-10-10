Indian sports news wrap, October 10

TENNIS
ITF men’s tournament results
Isshaque Eqbal ousted seventh seed Mitsuki Leong of Malaysia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts on Tuesday.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishaque will play qualifier Mattias Southcombe of Britain.
ALSO READ: Korea Open 2023: Ostapenko loses 1st-round match to local wildcard Back, Pegula advances
Qualifier Luke Sorensen of Australia recovered from the brink of defeat to beat Madhwin Kamath 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
TENPIN BOWLING
Bowling champion Sabeena Athica felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Tenpin Bowling Association (TNTBA)
Reigning National tenpin bowling women’s champion Sabeena Athica was felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Tenpin Bowling Association (TNTBA) at a gathering here on Tuesday.
Sabeena won her 13th National title at the 32nd National tenpin bowling championships in Bengaluru last month. She is also an eight-time runner-up in the 22 Nationals she’s played.
Sabeena was draped a shawl by, and received a flower bouquet and a wrapped present from the chief guest Regeena J. Murli, Founder Chancellor - Jeppiaar Engineering College.
Regeena highlighted Sabeena the consistent achiever being an inspiration for her and other women.
“Sabeena ma’m is the unparalleled pride of the Tamil Nadu fraternity in tenpin bowling,” said TNTBA president Ragini Muralidharan.
Tamil film director Rohin Venkatesan, actor Seyon, and lyricist Super Subu were the guests of honour.
Sabeena’s family members, and TNTBA members and fellow bowlers were also present. Bowlers Rajmohan Palaniappan and Shabbir Dhankot had a few words of praise for Sabeena.
-Team Sportstar
HOCKEY
Nehru junior girls tournament results
Shanti Horo scored two goals to put CM Excellent High School, Bariatu, Ranchi into the final with a 3-2 victory over Naval Tata Academy in the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.
In the final, the Ranchi team will play Lallengvunga High School from Mizoram, which beat Kiddy’s Corner Higher Secondary School, Gwalior, 3-2 in the tie-break after the teams were locked goalless.
The results (semifinals):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 48/2 (10); Pakistan loses Babar, Imam in PowerPlay - PAK vs SL updates
- Indian sports news wrap, October 10
- IND vs AFG, World Cup: Afghanistan is far better at playing spin bowling, says captain Shahidi
- PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq surpasses Babar Azam’s record to reach 3000 runs
- AFC Asian Cup a great start to continue FIFA World Cup 2022 legacy: Qatar LOC chief, Jassim
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE