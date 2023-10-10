MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, October 10

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 10.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 18:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTAIVE PHOTO: ITF men’s tournament results
REPRESENTAIVE PHOTO: ITF men's tournament results | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTAIVE PHOTO: ITF men’s tournament results | Photo Credit: REUTERS

TENNIS

ITF men’s tournament results

Isshaque Eqbal ousted seventh seed Mitsuki Leong of Malaysia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishaque will play qualifier Mattias Southcombe of Britain.

Qualifier Luke Sorensen of Australia recovered from the brink of defeat to beat Madhwin Kamath 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

The results:
Singles (first round): Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4; Shivank Bhatnagar bt Woobin Shin (Kor) 7-5, 7-5; Luke Ssorensen (Auss) bt Madhwin Kamath 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5; Karan Singh bt Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2; SD Prajwal Dev bt Kabir Hans 7-6(6), 6-3; Siddhant Banthia bt Jagmeeet Singh 6-1, 6-3; Mattias Southcombe (GBR) bt Faisal Qamar 7-6(3), 7-5; Ishaque Eqbal bt Mitsuki Leong (Mas) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Rishab Agarwal bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4; Raghav Jaisinghani bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 7-6(3); Manish Sureshkumar bt Dev Javia 6-2, 7-5; Sidharth Rawat bt VM Ranjeet 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Atharva Sharma 6-3, 6-4; Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Aryan Shah 1-0 (retired); Rohan Mehra bt Mann Shah 6-2, 6-3; Fllorent Bax (Fra) bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 7-6(3).
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Tushar Madan & Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-3; Sai Karteek Reddy & Manish Sureshkumar bt Jack Wistrand (Swe) & Mattias Southcombe (GBR) 7-6(4), 6-2; Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar bt Rishan Agarwal & Florent Bax (Fra) 6-3, 6-3; Oges Theyjo & Suraj Prabodh bt Madhwin Kamath & Aryan Shah 6-3, 6-4; Thijmen Loof & Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Chirag Duhan & Dev Javia 6-4, 7-5; Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan bt Dhruv Hirpara & Dharmil Shah 6-2, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENPIN BOWLING

Bowling champion Sabeena Athica felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Tenpin Bowling Association (TNTBA)

Reigning National tenpin bowling women’s champion Sabeena Athica was felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Tenpin Bowling Association (TNTBA) at a gathering here on Tuesday.

Sabeena won her 13th National title at the 32nd National tenpin bowling championships in Bengaluru last month. She is also an eight-time runner-up in the 22 Nationals she’s played.

Sabeena was draped a shawl by, and received a flower bouquet and a wrapped present from the chief guest Regeena J. Murli, Founder Chancellor - Jeppiaar Engineering College.

Regeena highlighted Sabeena the consistent achiever being an inspiration for her and other women.

“Sabeena ma’m is the unparalleled pride of the Tamil Nadu fraternity in tenpin bowling,” said TNTBA president Ragini Muralidharan.

Tamil film director Rohin Venkatesan, actor Seyon, and lyricist Super Subu were the guests of honour.

Sabeena’s family members, and TNTBA members and fellow bowlers were also present. Bowlers Rajmohan Palaniappan and Shabbir Dhankot had a few words of praise for Sabeena.

-Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Nehru junior girls tournament results

Shanti Horo scored two goals to put CM Excellent High School, Bariatu, Ranchi into the final with a 3-2 victory over Naval Tata Academy in the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.

In the final, the Ranchi team will play Lallengvunga High School from Mizoram, which beat Kiddy’s Corner Higher Secondary School, Gwalior, 3-2 in the tie-break after the teams were locked goalless.

The results (semifinals):
CM Excellent HS, Bariatu, Ranchi, 3 (Shanti Horo 2, Sewani Kerketta) bt Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneshwar 2 (Supriya).
Lallengvunga HS, Thenzawl, Mizoram, 3 (Malsawmkimi Pachuau, Lalpeksangi, Laltlanchhungi) bt Kiddy’s Corner HSS, Gwalior, 2 (Huda Khan, Palak Gupta).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

